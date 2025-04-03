Penny Lancaster, the third wife of singer Rod Stewart, has shared her support for her daughter-in-law following the tragic death of her sister at the age of 38.

Nicole Stewart, who is married to Rod’s son Liam and recently welcomed her second baby, shared her sadness following her sister Christina’s death.

She posted several pictures of Christina to Instagram, alongside a heartbreaking comment. Soon, all three of rocker Rod’s wives had shared their support.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have been rocked by the death of their daughter-in-law Nicole’s sister (Credit: Splash News)

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster mourn tragic death

Posting on social media, Nicole Stewart shared: “My big sister gained her angel wings and I’m not sure how I’m meant to do life without her. She’s been my absolute best friend my whole life. My protective big sis that always had my back.

“She made everyone feel seen, loved, safe. She was the glue that held us and so many together. Christina, I love you so much. You loved big, you nurtured, you protected. And family was absolutely everything to you.

“There wasn’t a day she didn’t check in with each and every one of us. Her daily FaceTime calls, 30 texts at once, drawing penises on my car in secret places. I now can’t imagine life without them.”

She concluded her post by saying: “I love you Christina. Our Beans. I’m so thankful for you. I’m so proud of the mother you were and the boy you raised. We have Roko now, thank you for giving us him. He shines your love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Artukovich Stewart (@itsnicolestewart)

Condolences pour in

Penny was among the first to comment on Nicole’s post. She shared: “So heartbreaking, sending all deepest condolences.”

Rod’s second wife, Rachel Hunter, who is Liam’s mum, shared: “My heart for you and your family. Such a shock. She had such an incredible energy she always brought into a space, a huge heart. My love to you all. Godspeed Sweet Angel.”

Alana Stewart, the rocker’s first wife, also commented. She said: “I’m so very sorry. God bless you and your family. Sending you love and prayers.”

Liam also commented with a heartbreaking tribute to Christina. “Beans…. my sister-in-law… you were one of my best friends, if not my best friend besides my wife. I love you and I miss you being around a hell of a lot already. Take care of us up there.”

Nicole and Liam recently welcomed their second child, a daughter called Elsie, who they named after Rod’s late mum.

