Paul O’Grady’s third death anniversary honoured with huge announcement as fans declare: ‘I still can’t believe it’

Beloved national treasure Paul O’Grady tragically died three years ago, and in honour of his death, a “major exhibition” delving into his “private archive” has been announced.

TV legend Paul died at age 67 on March 28, 2023, from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. At the time, his husband, Andre Portasio, shared a statement.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss,” he said.

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“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul died three years ago today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Third anniversary of Paul O’Grady’s came with a huge announcement

Three years on, and Paul is still dearly missed. In a tribute shared to his Instagram account today (March 28), two photos were shared. One featured him as his drag persona, Lily Savage, and another of himself wearing a suit.

Since his death, husband Andre has been in control of his socials and made a huge announcement.

“Today sadly marks three years since Paul passed away. Needless to say, we all miss him greatly. But with great honor, I can announce a major exhibition delving into Paul’s private archive revealing his life in front of and behind the cameras,” he wrote.

“The Paul O’Grady Story will be a free exhibition in his hometown of Birkenhead @williamsonart_ and will open on December 4, 2026,” Andre announced.

“The exhibition will feature a wider community and participation program, will give a first glimpse into the extensive archive of Paul, contextualizing him as an LGBTQIA+ icon, an award-winning broadcaster, a passionate activist, and someone who gave a voice to the voiceless, particularly those with four paws. From Tranmere to the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, the “blonde bombsite of Birkenhead” to Battersea Dog’s Home, the exhibition will present Paul O’Grady as one of Britain’s most cherished and significant cultural figures.”

With a variety of objects and costumes included, the exhibition will “mark his incredible career, life, and legacy”.

“I am delighted the exhibition will be free for everyone in the UK and beyond to enjoy and celebrate his journey. It is my heartfelt wish that those who visit will feel the warmth of his spirit and remember the joy he brought to so many,” Andre continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

‘Forever loved and missed’

Tributes have continued to pour in from fans who miss the star.

“Paul had a glow and such charisma, the way animals loved him, so sadly missed. RIP,” one user wrote.

“Forever loved and missed, another person shared.

“Very good news. Paul should be celebrated and remembered always. I will never stop missing him. He was a wonderful and kind man. His love for animals was beyond doubt. He did so much to champion rescue dogs and cats at Battersea and was truly a one-off and can never be replaced,” a third remarked.

“I still can’t believe it now. I miss him on For The Love of Dogs,” a fourth said.

“RIP Paul. You were one in a million. You are very sadly missed by those who knew him,” a fourth added.

Read more: ‘He will be there waiting!’ Paul O’Grady fans heartbroken following emotional death of dog Eddie

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