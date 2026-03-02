The death of Paul O’Grady’s dog, Eddie, was announced this morning (March 2), leaving fans heartbroken.

The sad news arrived three years after TV icon Paul died at age 67 in 2023 from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Paul’s dog Eddie died over the weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul O’Grady’s dog Eddie has died

In an Instagram post shared on Monday (March 2), Paul’s husband, Andre Portasio, took to his official account to announce the emotional news.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our beloved Eddie, who left us last Saturday after a sudden stroke at 14 years old. It’s hard to put into words the depth of our sadness; Eddie was a cherished member of our family. He was full of life, full of energy, and had a special knack for bossing us around until the very end,” he wrote.

“Every moment spent with him was a reminder of unconditional love and joy. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Aunt Moira for all the love and care you devoted to Eddie over the years. Your kindness brought him so much happiness.”

Andre continued: “I like to think that Paul is waiting for him on the other side, ready to give him all the love and belly rubs he deserves. Thank you, Eddie, for being our loyal companion. You will forever be in our hearts.”

The post was accompanied by a series of photos of Paul with Eddie, and some of his other fur babies, from throughout the years.

‘So sorry for your loss’

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to share their emotional tributes.

“Paul will def be there with open arms. I still miss Paul on our screens so much. The only television personality I’ve cried over when I heard of his passing. Run into Paul’s arms Eddie,” one user wrote.

“Aww Paul will be waiting, I really miss seeing Paul on the TV. He was so funny he was the sort of guy you would love to be friends with, he was just so down to earth. Xx,” another person shared.

“So sorry for your loss, Paul will absolutely be waiting for him and welcome him with open arms,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “I’m sure Paul was there with open arms.”

