‘My heart was torn to pieces’: Pasha Kovalev in emotional confession about wife Rachel Riley

Strictly star Pasha Kovalev has made an emotional admission about his relationship with wife Rachel Riley.

Pasha joined the huge BBC talent show way back in 2011, and stayed dancing on it up until his departure eight years later.

But, the show is actually the reason he met his now-wife, Rachel Riley, who appears on Celebrity Lingo today, back in 2013.

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Pasha and Rachel then married in 2019 (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Pasha Kovalev opens up about Rachel Riley relationship

Back in 2018, Pasha left Strictly after finishing runner-up with Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts. But for him, it was the right time to leave.

But that doesn’t mean he didn’t find the whole thing “hard”. Throughout his years on the show, Pasha realised he had been giving pieces of his heart to his dance partners.

While the hardest part was leaving the partners every year, he managed to blossom a relationship with one of them – his now-wife Rachel. The couple got married in 2019, and share two daughters, Maven and Noa.

He explained to Heat Magazine: “It was time to move on, and I don’t regret it at all.

“Part of your heart stays with that person. Then the next year, you have to find energy and more love to give to the next person.

“My heart was torn into pieces and given away to random people. So, I had to make one of them my wife. Rachel said it was part of her Strictly contract.”

Then, the former Strictly pro-dancer went on to confirm Rachel and he are “really happy” and that she is definitely his “soulmate”.

The couple have two daughters (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The couple are ‘done’ with having more children

The heartwarming confession came just after Rachel spoke about their family life herself. She admitted then, that she doesn’t believe they would be having any more children.

Speaking to Women’s Magazine, Rachel was asked about having more children. The Countdown presenter responded: “No, I think we’re done.”

However, she was then asked whether or not the girls may follow in their dad’s footsteps and take on dancing. And it seems they are already on that path.

Rachel explained: “They’re both dancing. Maven, the eldest, has got her first ballet exam coming up. The little one, Noa, has got her first show. They are just doing ballet, so it’s nothing serious. They love it, and they always get Pasha to throw them around the kitchen.”

Read more: Inside Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley’s feud – ‘clashing’ on set; ‘shut her up’ statement; ‘crying’ admission

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