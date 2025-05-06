Inside Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley’s feud – ‘clashing’ on set; ‘shut her up’ statement; ‘crying’ admission

Former Countdown host Anne Robinson and mathematician Rachel Riley are back in the headlines for reigniting their feud.

In 2009, Rachel, now 39, joined Countdown. She replaced show legend Carol Vorderman. At the time, Rachel was aged just 22 and remains the show’s resident mathematician more than 16 years later.

Meanwhile, Weakest Link star Anne, 80, joined in the summer of 2021, having appeared as a guest on Dictionary Corner previously. Anne – the show’s first female host – didn’t last long, though. She stepped down a year later, in July 2022.

But how far does the ladies’ beef go back? And what have they said about each other over the years? Read on for all you need to know…

Rachel Riley, Anne Robinson and Susie Dent on the set of Countdown (Credit: Channel 4)

Anne Robinson ‘clashed’ with Rachel Riley

In 2021, The Sun reported that Rachel and Anne “clashed for some time”, and that Rachel “moaned about Anne a number of times and even said she would consider walking away from Countdown if the issues weren’t sorted”.

During a 2021 interview on Lorraine, Rachel addressed the headlines and didn’t deny that she and Anne weren’t close. “[Anne’s] not the cuddliest person in the world, but it’s just a different show now, she’s making it her own,” she said.

Meanwhile, two years later, Rachel told how she didn’t “gel” with Anne on set.

“Each presenter has their own style and you don’t always gel with everybody that you work with,” she explained.

“Well, you’re not going to get a sympathetic shoulder to cry on from Anne. But she might make you cry!”

Rachel admitted she preferred host Colin Murray to Anne (Credit: ITV)

‘It was important to me that we took her mic off’

In May 2022, Anne had her own say on the headlines and didn’t hold back.

While talking on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored, she admitted she and Rachel did not get on while on set.

“No, I didn’t not get on with her, but some performers like a lot of noise around them before they go on air and others like me, who are trying to get their contestants to remember what their hobbies are, would like some quiet while she’s doing that,” Anne explained.

“‘So it was important to me that we took her mic off.”

Anne breaks silence on why she left

With reports that their rift was the reason for her show exit, Anne responded.

Anne told the Daily Mail of Rachel in May 2022: “Absolutely honestly, I do admire her – she is really, really good at what she does, as is [co-star] Susie Dent. She is noisy, yes she and Susie both are – they are a formidable pair those two. But there isn’t a question of my going because of a rift, that’s nonsense.”

Rachel previously addressed the rumours too, saying during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine: “I’ve seen the headlines of feuds escalating – I’ve been on maternity leave for about six to eight weeks.”

Rachel ‘enjoys’ working with Colin ‘a lot more’

Following Anne’s departure from the show in 2022, Rachel admitted to Daily Mail that she preferred working with her replacement, Colin Murray.

“Anne was a lot more headmistress style and that suits some people, and some people enjoyed it. I don’t think it’s any secret that I am enjoying working with Colin a lot more,” she said.

“She’s been in the industry a long time and she knows what she wants so she decided to leave and good luck to her, but Countdown is not really about us, any of us could go and as long as the letters and numbers are still there… then that’s what the viewers want.”

Rachel continued: “I am not under any illusion that people watch it for me… they watch it because they like to play the game so long may that continue.”

Anne said she ‘shut’ Rachel up (Credit: Channel 4)

Anne claims she ‘shut’ Riley up

After a couple of years of not addressing each other in the press, Anne and Rachel’s feud was brought back to the forefront after Anne discussed Rachel in a new interview.

While talking to The Telegraph last month, Anne denied that she and Rachel ever had a feud, despite their previous exchanges in the press.

“Rachel was a bit talkative when I was interviewing the contestants but once we shut her up it was fine,” she bluntly stated.

‘Anne needs to mention me for publicity’

Rachel caught wind of Anne’s words and fired back at the Women’s Football Awards last week.

“If Anne needs to mention me for publicity then good luck to her,” she told The Sun.

“I have the same opinion of her as most people do. I don’t pay any attention to what she says.”

Ouch!

Countdown is on Channel 4 weekdays at 2.15pm.

