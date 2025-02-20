Rachel Riley has revealed she’s temporarily taking a step back from her role on Channel 4’s Countdown.

The mathematician has been a staple on the long-running series since 2009 – and has quickly become a firm favourite with viewers.

But the show is set for a shake up as Rachel is taking a break to work on another project – and her replacement has been revealed.

Rachel Riley steps back from Countdown

Rachel’s replacement on Countdown has been announced as her friend, mathematician Dr Tom Crawford.

The maths expert will appear on screen for the next three weeks and his first episode will air on Monday February 24, as confirmed on Tom’s Instagram post.

Joining him will be show regulars, lexicographer, Susie Dent, and host, Colin Murray. Meanwhile, the guests in Dictionary Corner, include Sir Stephen Fry, Jenny Powell and Vick Hope.

Who is Dr Tom Crawford?

YouTuber Tom boasts more than 200,000 subscribers, and some of his videos have even bagged up to one million views.

As well as his online work, Tom works as a mathematician at Cambridge and Oxford Universities, having completed his PhD in applied maths at Cambridge in 2016.

Rachel Riley on her Countdown replacement

Talking about her replacement, Rachel said: “Countdown viewers are in great hands with Tom, who is a brilliant Mathematician and a lovely guy.

“He’s also used to people commenting on the clothes he wears (or lack of them) on his show. So I am sure he will take to the role like a duck to water.”

Meanwhile, Dr Tom commented: “All of my work online is about sharing my love of Maths with the world whilst trying to make it accessible for everyone.

“Countdown has been doing that for a generation. So it really is a dream come true to be joining this iconic show to cover Rachel. I may even have to get another tattoo to commemorate the event.”

Countdown is on weekdays at 2.15pm on Channel 4.

