Rachel Riley has revealed that she and her husband, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev, won’t be adding to their family.

The Countdown presenter, 39, first met Pasha, 45, on Strictly in 2013 before the couple tied the knot in 2019. They share two daughters, five-year-old Maven and Noa, three. But Rachel says their family is complete.

Rachel admitted that she’s not looking to expand her family (Credit: ITV)

Rachel Riley shuts down having more kids with Pasha Kovalev

Speaking to Woman magazine, Rachel was asked about having more babies and admitted: “No, I think we’re done.”

Asked whether her girls might follow in their dad’s dance-trained footsteps, Rachel said both were already taking classes.

“They’re both dancing. Maven, the eldest, has got her first ballet exam coming up, and the little one, Noa, has got her first show soon,” she explained, as reported by the Liverpool Echo. “They are just doing ballet, so it’s nothing serious. They love it, and they always get Pasha to throw them around the kitchen.”

‘It takes you back’

Last month, Rachel told The Times about taking her daughters to Disneyland Paris for the first time. She admitted that the trip brought back fond memories of her own childhood.

“I remember my grandma taking us to the ABC cinema in Southend to see The Lion King, and I still love all the Disney films,” she gushed. “I took my kids to Disneyland Paris for the first time recently, and it’s so nostalgic looking at your youth through new eyes. It takes you back.”

Rachel and Pasha have been together for more than a decade and share two children (Credit: SplashNews)

Rachel on ‘relinquishing control’ in her relationship

Meanwhile, Rachel previously opened up about how her romance with Pasha began during their time on Strictly Come Dancing. The pair made it to Halloween week in 2013 before being eliminated, but their partnership soon turned romantic.

Speaking on This Morning in 2024, she explained, “For me, with Pasha, it was the first time I relinquished any control. I’m used to being the woman and being in control of things. It was the first time, ‘He’s the boss and you have to listen to him’. And obviously, you get to know someone on a far closer level than you would otherwise.”

Read more: Inside Anne Robinson and Rachel Riley’s feud – ‘clashing’ on set; ‘shut her up’ statement; ‘crying’ admission

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.