Paddy McGuinness has admitted it has been hard for him to gain weight after undergoing a huge weight-loss transformation.

Last month, the 52-year-old comedian and presenter graced the cover of Men’s Health, where Paddy showed off his muscular physique for a photoshoot.

To achieve the incredible results, he “followed the 75 Hard challenge and packed on lean muscle with a no-nonsense training plan” from a coach, Steve Coleman.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

However, in a new update, Paddy has admitted it has been “tough” for him.

Paddy has undergone a huge weight-loss transformation recently and showed off the results for Men’s Health (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paddy McGuinness shares ‘tough’ admission following weight-loss transformation

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (March 31), Paddy shared four snapshots of himself inside a gym.

Wearing a vest top, the former Take Me Out host donned sunglasses while showing off his fit appearance.

“Massive respect to all you amateur and pro bodybuilders. Your dedication is admirable,” he wrote.

“After going on a 25 day cutting diet for my @menshealthuk shoot I thought putting a bit of size back on would be easy bacon! I was wrong!!!!” Paddy continued.

“IMO it is so much tougher than the cutting. I’ve got big @stevecolemanfitness back in my corner so I’m sure we’ll get there but jeeus, getting those good calories in while keeping an eye on the auld waistline is hard work baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy McGuinness (@paddymcguinness)

‘Keep up the good work’

Following the admission, Paddy’s followers offered their support and motivation in the comments.

“You’ve inspired me to get back on it at the gym Paddy,” one user wrote.

“Unit lad, keep up the good work,” another person shared.

“Mate, looking awesome! Well done,” a third remarked.

“Showing age is just a number mate, it can always be achieved if you put your mind to it. You’re setting a great standard,” a fourth said.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness addresses ‘tricky’ living situation while sharing home with ex-wife Christine

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts.