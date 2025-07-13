Paddy McGuinness’ apology for ‘out of touch’ comments and on-air ‘controversy’

A BBC Radio 2 listener commenting on a recent broadcast of Paddy McGuinness‘ radio show complained that the Take Me Out star was “out of touch”.

In other news, Paddy once made an amusing revelation about a not-so-steamy intimate moment with his then-wife Christine. “Once bitten, twice, shy, that’s for sure. Let me tell you, it was like a ring of fire,” he said at the time.

And it’s clear he feels the same about his recent radio ‘mishap’…

Just before picking up his BBC Radio 2 slot, Paddy McGuinness put in a stint hosting This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Paddy McGuinness lambasted for ‘out of touch’ comments about sandwich ingredient

Comedian, actor and radio broadcaster Paddy McGuinness – on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (July 13) – issued an apology to his audiences after sparking what he jokingly called a “controversy”.

The beef had to do with a particular sandwich ingredient. Beloved by many and possible to open without a can opener, Paddy!

He had claimed during a previous segment that the metal keys attached to the lids of corned beef cans, used to pry open the cans, don’t exist any more. At any rate, he hadn’t seen them “in forever”.

But listeners emphatically corrected him. They sent in their comments, one of which lambasted the Lancastrian for being “out of touch”.

One asked him to explain where he was seeing cans that don’t have the key attached, as they have only ever seen them with the part included.

Another said they had just opened 10 – one-zero – tins, all of which had come with the toggle.

Paddy McGuinness was happy to apologise for the on-air ‘controversy’ (Credit: ITV)

Take Me Out star apologises for ‘corned beef controversy’

“Right, I’m a big enough person to say when I’m wrong,” Paddy said in a statement following the segment.

“Any politicians listening at the minute, this is what you gotta do. You gotta hold your hands up. You get it wrong. Don’t skirt around the issue.”

“I have been inundated with corned beef key unhappiness,” he said. “There’s been a corned beef key controversy. Oh, I’ve upset some folks. I do apologise, Plotters.”

‘Wrecking ball’

Paddy’s foray into the world of BBC radio began in June 2024, and he has quickly climbed the ranks. He recently took over Michael Ball’s 11am to 1pm slot when Michael replaced the late Steve Wright on his slot.

“I’ve loved keeping Rylan’s seat warm on Saturday afternoons and returning to the airwaves over Easter. To be given my very own regular show on the legendary Radio 2 is a dream come true,” Paddy said at the time.

When he landed the BBC Radio 2 gig, however, not everyone was best pleased. One said he “destroyed” A Question of Sport, while another described him as a “wrecking ball”.

Do you agree?

Catch Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay on Celebrity Gogglebox this weekend.

