Fans fume as Paddy McGuinness lands BBC Radio 2 show: ‘He destroyed Question of Sport’

Paddy McGuinness has landed a new BBC Radio 2 show – but not everyone is happy.

The comedian is set to begin hosting his own show on the iconic radio station in June.

Paddy has a new gig (Cedit: ITV)

Paddy McGuinness confirmed for new BBC Radio 2 show

Earlier today (Tuesday, April 2), it was announced that Michael Ball would be replacing the late Steve Wright on BBC Radio 2.

Steve Wright hosted the Love Song’s show on BBC Radio 2 on Sundays. Following his death, Michael Ball will be hosting the show from June onwards.

Michael previously hosted the 11am to 1pm slot on the radio station. His new show will be in the 9am until 11am slot.

The BBC announced today that Paddy would be taking on Michael’s old slot with a show of his own, coming this June.

“I’ve loved keeping Rylan’s seat warm on Saturday afternoons and returning to the airwaves over Easter. To be given my very own regular show on the legendary Radio 2 is a dream come true,” Paddy said.

The news didn’t go down well with some (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume as Paddy McGuinness lands BBC Radio 2 gig

However, some fans weren’t as excited by the news. Paddy, of course, hosted Top Gear and A Question of Sport – both of which no longer air.

“Has Paddy McGuinness got photos of senior BBC execs in compromising positions or something? What is it with him? Nice bloke but he was a bit irritating on Top Gear and he destroyed A Question of Sport,” one fan tweeted.

“McGuinness is a wrecking ball put him anywhere and he destroys it,” another grumbled.

“Paddy bloody McGuiness, Jesus? What’s he got on the BBC. That bloody grating voice!” a third wrote.

“McGuinness buggers everything he touches, up? I give him 3 months,” another said.

However, some fans were happy with the news. “I’ve loved listening to Paddy recently – very happy to read this,” one fan said.

Paddy and Christine have split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paddy hits back at ‘straight up lies’

Last month, Paddy was forced to hit back at claims he’d made Christine McGuinness sign a gagging order amid their divorce battle.

“Oh my days, these cheeky little scamps are at it again. Now, I don’t mind them writing lies and rubbish about TV work, that’s all part of the job, you get used to that over the years. But this kind of thing, come on, play the game you lot, be better,” he said in a video.

“Two lots of lawyers they contacted, two lots of lawyers said: ‘absolutely categorically, this has never been done’. No NDAs, no nothing. Me and Christine were talking about it this morning, it’s ridiculous now,” he then continued.

“Ruined our Sunday, sun’s shining and now we’ve got to deal with this.”

