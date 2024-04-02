Michael Ball announced as Steve Wright’s Radio 2 replacement following his death: ‘I’m excited and more than a little nervous’

Michael Ball has been announced as Steve Wright‘s BBC Radio 2 replacement.

The news comes almost two months after Steve’s death at the age of 69.

Steve died in February (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Steve Wright dies aged 69

On February 12, it was announced that Steve had sadly died aged 69.

His family announced the sad news with a statement. However, a cause of death wasn’t announced.

“It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright,” they said.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence, and his father, Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities,” they then continued.

Steve began hosting on BBC Radio 1 in 1980, and then moved to BBC Radio 2 in 1996. In 2022 he hosted his final show for BBC Radio 2.

The singer has a new gig (Credit: ITV)

Michael Ball announced as replacement to Steve Wright on Radio 2

Now, almost two months on from Steve’s passing, Michael Ball has been announced as the new host of Love Songs.

Michael, 61, currently hosts on BBC Radio 2 on Sundays from 11am to 1pm. However, from June, he will be hosting Love Songs from 9am-11am.

Michael spoke of his excitement over his new gig. “Steve made Love Songs ‘appointment to listen’ radio. I’m beyond excited and more than a little nervous to be tasked with the chance to continue with his extraordinary legacy,” he said.

The star’s show launches in June (Credit: BBC)

Michael Ball talks new BBC Radio 2 show

Michael then continued.

“Beautiful, moving, relaxing and uplifting music to lift the soul on a Sunday morning, coupled with the stories, suggestions, requests and precious memories from you, the listener, will ensure that this won’t be just MY show, but OUR show.

“I hope you will join us as we continue to share the love,” he then added.

Additionally, Paddy McGuinness has also landed himself a new show. It’s going to be airing straight after Michael’s from 11am until 1pm.

“I’ve loved keeping Rylan’s seat warm on Saturday afternoons and returning to the airwaves over Easter. To be given my very own regular show on the legendary Radio 2 is a dream come true,” he said.

Michael Ball’s Love Songs will air on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 11am in June.

