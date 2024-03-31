Christine McGuinness reveals her nan has died as fans send their support

Christine McGuinness has revealed to her social media followers the heartbreaking news her nan has died.

She posted the announcement on Easter Sunday sharing a beautiful picture of her grandmother. Christine also shared other images and videos on her Instagram Stories.

The star has been sent support since her announcement (Credit: ITV)

Christine McGuinness shares her nan has died

Beside the picture of her nan, Christine wrote: “My Nan got her angel wings. I know wherever she is, she will be knitting and watching LFC. Finally at peace.”

On her Insta Stories she revealed it was her mum’s mum who has died. Christine also referred to her as her ‘Scouse Nan’.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages of support: “So sorry to hear this! Sending you our love,” said one.

Another added: “So sorry for your loss. A beautiful lady and lovely picture.”

“Sending so much love to you. So sorry for your loss,” shared someone else. And one more said: “So so sorry for your loss, your Nan will definitely be looking down on you for sure.”

Christine McGuinness is going on Pilgrimage (Credit: BBC)

Christine on Paddy split

The model and campaigner recently opened up on her marriage split from husband Paddy McGuinness. During her appearance on BBC Two show, Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales, Christine said: “The only life I’ve known is with Patrick and I’m not sure what my path is now I’m on my own. I need to figure it out,” she said.

“Patrick and I have been separated for almost two years now, but I don’t think I’ve dealt with the separation completely yet and I know that one day I’m going to have to do that,” she then continued.

“Everyone has hard times, everyone has challenges, but if only you could gather all your trauma or your worries and just chuck it away. The biggest change is to come, I’m just scared of doing it,” she then added.

TV host and comedian Paddy announced they had split in July 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Paddy hits back

The confession came after Paddy was forced to deny reports over his marriage split. In a news report on the MailOnline, it was stated that Christine’s friends claimed Paddy was making her sign a non-disclosure agreement as part of their divorce.

Sharing a picture of the offending article, with a video of him talking to Instagram, Paddy added the caption: “Straight up lies. Stress kills folks, don’t let the bullies win!! PS you know it’s serious when I’m wearing my readers.”

In the video he explained: “Oh my days, these cheeky little scamps are at it again. Now, I don’t mind them writing lies and rubbish about TV work, that’s all part of the job, you get used to that over the years. But this kind of thing, come on, play the game you lot, be better.”

He then continued: “Two lots of lawyers they contacted, two lots of lawyers said: ‘absolutely categorically, this has never been done’. No NDAs, no nothing. Me and Christine were talking about it this morning, it’s ridiculous now.”

Paddy then went on to say: “Ruined our Sunday, sun’s shining and now we’ve got to deal with this.”

