Paddy McGuinness declares ‘I have no money’ as he addresses divorce from wife Christine

TV star Paddy McGuinness has jokingly revealed that he has “no money” left after divorcing wife Christine.

The 51-year-old comedian and television presenter married his model and former beauty queen wife in 2011. The pair share three children, 11-year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and Felicity, 8.

After 10 years of marriage, Paddy and Christine called it quits in 2022 and now co-parent the kids.

Paddy McGuinness says Christine divorce has left him with ‘no money’

During a recent podcast interview with Irish comedians The 2 Johnnies, Paddy made a light-hearted joke about his divorce.

When asked about his upcoming, new standup gig, he said: “It is a different style of show but I have just started the second leg and it has been going down an absolute storm.

“I still get that feeling just before I go, going ‘[bleep], why are we doing this?’” he continued, before adding: “And then I remember I am divorced… Oh yeah, that’s why! I have no money. But honestly it has been doing really really well.”

The joke didn’t go unnoticed with the comedians, who burst into laughter.

‘She was devastated’

However, this isn’t the first time Paddy has joked about his divorce. Last year, the former Take Me Out host made a similar joke in Blackburn, which Christine reportedly didn’t appreciate.

A source at the time claimed she was “distraught” over the joke and “shocked” he would talk about their split in that way.

“She was devastated yesterday and was horrified to be a laughing stock, she didn’t know Paddy was going to make her the butt of his jokes and felt shocked that he did,” they continued.

