Christine McGuinness was left upset by her ex-husband’s antics in his new stand-up tour, it has been claimed.

Paddy has embarked on a new tour that will see him perform over 40 gigs across the UK until April 2025.

Paddy McGuinness jokes about Christine split

Within one minute of his new stand-up show, Paddy makes a gag about his split from Christine.

Performing in Blackburn, Paddy kicked off the show by joking that the audience will be helping him “pay” for his divorce.

Whilst the audience found the joke hilarious, it seems as though Christine didn’t see the funny side.

Speaking to The Sun, a source close to Christine claimed: “She was devastated yesterday and was horrified to be a laughing stock, she didn’t know Paddy was going to make her the butt of his jokes and felt shocked that he did.”

Christine and Paddy split two years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine McGuinness left ‘devastated’ by Paddy dig

The source then continued.

“She has kept a respectful silence throughout their divorce proceedings and their marriage fallout. She felt very low about this.

The source then said that Christine “is focusing on her family and work projects, which bring her joy, she’s not interested in bad-mouthing anyone. She was distraught at the idea that people were laughing at her,” they then added.

Paddy and Christine split in 2022 after 11 years of marriage.

ED! has contacted Paddy and Christine’s reps for comment.

Christine is dating again (Credit: ITV)

Christine dating again

Back in August, Christine revealed that she was back on the dating scene.

She made the revelation during an appearance on Loose Women. She remained tight-lipped on who her love interest is, thought she did admit that she is “happy”.

“I am dating! With terms and conditions. But the number one rule – I’m not doing the cooking,” she said.

“I am dating, it’s all brand new, but we spoke a lot before our first date and I explained I don’t want to go to a restaurant or eat out,” she then added.

However, it doesn’t seem as though there will be wedding bells on the horizon. During an interview with the MailOnline in July, she ruled out getting married again.

“I think [getting married again] is something I would definitely rule out. I’ve done that, I had the big white wedding, and I was married for 15 years. It’s not something I’m in any rush to do,” she said.

