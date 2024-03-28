New mum Oti Mabuse admits ‘I’m not okay’ as she ‘cries on a train’ over baby girl

Strictly’s Oti Mabuse is struggling with the ups-and-downs of motherhood months after welcoming a baby girl.

In a candid video on her Instagram, the S0uth African dancer posted a clip of herself on a train with the caption: “I’m not okay.”

She continued: “Looking at myself on train after I cried because the school near my house held an Easter parade for the kiddies and I already imagined my daughter moving out going to study in university on another continent because she found out I tracked her on iPhone and wants independence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

Oti Mabuse addresses struggles of being a new mother

In the caption alongside her video, Oti wrote: “The hormones are giving.”

With over 700k followers, fans were quick to share some words of encouragement for the young first-time mother.

The hormones are giving.

One fan wrote: “Standard mum behaviour! Goes with the territory! I still do it and my youngest is 23! Hope you’re okay Oti.”

Another commented: “It happens my love, both my children are five hours away from me and my step daughter across the pond! It’s all part of growing up. That’s why you really have to enjoy every single precious minute whilst they are young.”

“All parents go through this. You are not alone,” a third added in support.

Another fan joked: “Welcome to our world of over-emotional mums and grandparents!”

Oti Mabuse recently welcomed her first baby (Credit: ITV)

Oti recently welcomed her first child

The Dancing On Ice judge announced she had welcomed her first child with husband Marius Lepure on Christmas Day.

Since then, Oti has made headlines for her decision to keep her daughter’s name private, which some have criticizsd her for.

One commenter wrote: “They will probably announce it when they have done their Hello/OK spread.”

Luckily, Oti’s fans jumped to her defense, with one responding: “Nasty and uncalled for comment. Not everyone rushes to name their child.”

However, despite her privacy surrounding the name, Oti has been very open about the trials and tribulations of being a new mother.

Recently, the star opened up about the health issues she and her daughter faced. Oti was diagnosed with undetected sepsis, while her daugher spent six weeks in intensive care.

She also shares the gruesome behind-the-scenes of caring for a newborn, when she posted an Instagram story about experincing her “official first poonami”.

Oti wrote: “I am traumatised. I screamed. It came up to her neck.”

Read more: Oti Mabuse addresses baby number two as sister Motsi urges: ‘Just do it and you’re done!’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.