Ore Oduba addresses his sexuality in ‘coming out’ statement after being ‘asked if he was gay’ following marriage split

Ore Oduba has responded to questions over his sexuality after the end of his marriage.

The TV star split from wife Portia last year after nine years of marriage. The former couple share two children together: son Roman and daughter Genie.

And this week, Ore addressed his sexuality in a candid social media post, after the actor added a rainbow emoji in his updated Instagram bio as a tribute to his late sister.

Strictly winner Ore has opened up about his sexuality (Credit: ITV)

Ore Oduba addresses his sexuality

On Friday (August 1) Ore took to his Instagram and shared a series of snaps of himself topless, wearing nothing but teeny white trunks with the word ‘Pride’ on the back.

Alongside the photos, Strictly star Ore explained the reason for him adding a rainbow emoji.

“Lots of people have been asking about the rainbow in my bio.. some will say I don’t need to explain myself (and they’d be right) however in this case I’m happy to share my why. It’s maybe not why you think,” he said.

Ore went on: “I’ve mentioned before about the longer you can withstanding a storm the closer you are to your rainbow. I’m so glad to have grown monumentally through a truly difficult, stormy period in my life.. the colours of my rainbow look very bright today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O R E O D U B A (@oreodubaofficial)

Ore Oduba on his late sister Lola

Ore then shared that the rainbow is a tribute to his late sister Lola, who was openly queer and non-binary.

He said: “But in losing my sister in April the symbol of a rainbow has brought me closer to them in the times I’ve needed it desperately.

“My sister was very proudly black and very proudly queer. Definitely an ICON to me and so many of their friends and family. In the last year of their life they identified as non-binary. My pride for them knows no bounds.

“Despite doing a whole lot of living in their latter years, my sister spent much of their life in shame and humiliation of who they were.

“In so many ways, my sister’s death gave ME a gift of life. Having realised I’d lived the majority of my life for the attention of others, often suppressing my authentic self, my sister gave me the wake up call to live my life fully and express myself wholeheartedly.

“And that is what I plan to do. It’s certainly the version of me I want to mirror for my children.”

He spoke about the death of his later sister (Credit: ITV)

Ore ‘coming out as the truest version of him’

Addressing his sexuality, Ore said: “So am I gay, as someone keenly asked me on Instagram yesterday. No, not in the traditional or sexual sense.

“But if ‘coming out’ is about shedding a former self to put forward the new, truest version of me, without the shame, the hiding, without the second-guessing whether any decision will make me happy rather than how others perceive me, how I cheerlead others with kindness and compassion, with occasionally quiet, or loud, flamboyance, depending on the mood, and a big dollop of camp then HALLELUJAH count me in!”

“My sister taught me so much about the queer community. About how feeling like the outsider, of difference of feeling othered and misunderstood, it was the one place they truly felt belonging.”

He finished off the emotional post with a tribute to his sister. Ore said: “I understand that now. I miss you so much Lola but how lucky I am to feel you with me, guiding me every day, I will always keep your rainbow flag flying in my heart. I love you.”

Alison has supported Ore (Credit: ITV)

Ore’s celeb pals rally round with support

Ore’s post was met with a ton of positive comments from his loyal legion of fans and fellow showbiz pals.

Alison Hammond penned: “Lola RIP. Fly that flag Ore.” Meanwhile, Rob Rinder wrote: “This is how true allyship sounds.”

Helen Skelton and Lisa Snowdon posted red love hearts in the comment section too.

One fan also said: “Life is too short to be unhappy or feel you’re masking your true self, in whatever sense that applies to. I’m so sorry for the loss of your darling sister, but l’m sure she would be so proud of you shedding whatever held you back from being truly happy. We’re all on a journey, live yours as fully as you can.”

Someone else added: “Powerful words and messaging from one of the strongest people l’ve ever met.”

Read more: Strictly winner Ore Oduba shows off eye-popping bulge in barely-there swimming trunks

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know