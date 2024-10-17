Star of Strictly Ore Oduba has announced that he and his wife Portia have split after nine years of marriage.

TV and radio presenter Ore, who won Strictly in 2016, married Portia in 2015 after meeting at Loughborough University in 2010. The pair share two children, son Roman and daughter Genie.

After nine years of marriage, Ore and Portia have split (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ore Oduba splits from wife Portia

In an Instagram Story shared on Thursday (October 17), Ore revealed that he and his wife have decided to split up.

“Hi guys. Portia and I are sad to announce that we separated earlier this year. We’re so grateful for all the love you’ve shared with us both over the years,” he wrote.

“And we want to thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we navigated this difficult transition. We will be making no further comment.”

He concluded: “Be kind, always.”

Ore ‘cried’ on his wedding day (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ore ‘cried’ on his wedding day

During a previous interview with the Mirror, Ore admitted that he was incredibly emotional on his wedding day to Portia.

“On my wedding day I cried from 11 in the morning until 2am that night,” he revealed.

“There’s a picture of me wailing, my best men there laughing and Portia absolutely cracking up next to me – I am the only one crying.”

In 2021, Ore told Good Morning Britain that their marriage faced a number of challenges after having children.

“My wife and I will be ten years together next month and we’ve never done anything more challenging than the last 12 months. There were tears, tantrums,” he said.

“Roman has enhanced our world more than we could have dreamt but there are times we have to remember that we love each other and what’s why he’s here. He’s been our guardian angel in lockdown but he’s also been the cause of a few little tiffs.”

He continued: “It’s just finding that time for each other. Every household is different. Communication is the key. We don’t go to bed in an argument.”

