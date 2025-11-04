He’s best known for presenting shows such as Newsround or winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, but away from the cameras, Ore Oduba has faced many personal struggles, with the star today revealing a life-long porn addiction.

The 39-year-old star, who is also an actor and radio host, has been open about the tough times he’s faced over recent years, from the end of his marriage to losing his sister.

Most recently, Ore has spoken out about his porn addiction in a bid to raise awareness of how easy explicit content can be accessed on social media.

Ore Oduba has opened up about his addiction struggles (Credit: ITV)

Ore Oduba speaks out about porn addiction

In a candid interview with Paul Brunson on his podcast, We Need To Talk, Ore Oduba has opened up about his porn addiction, which started when he was aged just nine.

The star said he decided to speak out in a bid to highlight the issue of children being able to view sexual imagery on social media.

“This is me putting my life as it is on the line, to save my ­children and to guide anybody else’s children going into a world where at their fingertips, they can fall into something they never asked to,” Ore told Paul.

The dad-of-two admitted to being “terrified” to share his struggles publicly, but saw it as a “draw-the-line moment” in his life.

Ore explained how he was first shown adult images on a computer by a friend’s older brother. He was not immediately addicted but intrigued by the content. He said this led to him find more images on TV, computers and in magazines. However, he kept quiet about what he was doing due to feeling shame.

He explained: “It’s very isolating. It was something that I just knew to be me. Just a part of me. Something that I would always go to to feel. If you ever felt worthless, if you ever felt rejected. It was always a thing.”

Ore said he felt the need to speak up about his experiences as he wanted to be able “guide” his two children when he needs to.

Ora and wife Portia split last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Difficult’ split from wife

In October 2024, Ore and his ex-wife Portia announced they had decided to split after nine years of marriage. The former couple married in 2015 after meeting in 2010 at Loughborough University.

Ore shared a statement on his Instagram Story confirming the split. He wrote: “Hi guys. Portia and I are sad to announce that we separated earlier this year. We’re so grateful for all the love you’ve shared with us both over the years.

“And we want to thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we navigated this difficult transition. We will be making no further comment. Be kind, always.”

Ore and Portia are parents to two children; son Roman, seven, and four-year-old daughter Genie.

Over a year after announcing their split, Portia went public with her new boyfriend on social media. She posted a photo of her looking loved-up with her mystery man.

“You came along and you changed everything. P.S. Happy Birthday,” she captioned the post.

Ore recently opened up about the loss of his sister (Credit: YouTube)

Ore Oduba’s sister’s heartbreaking death

Earlier this year, Ore sadly revealed he had lost his sister, Lola, back in April. He first spoke of the tragedy during an interview on This Morning in July, where he opened up about being targeted by scammers on social media.

Ore said on the ITV show: “It was on the day that we were going to plant a tree in honour of my sister. We lost my sister three months ago, they took their life.”

When reflecting on the tragic moment during an appearance on John Reynolds’ Extraordinary Life Stories podcast, Ore revealed they had left a note for loved ones. In the letter, they came out as non-binary.

“She has been with me every day since. My sister is non-binary; they told us in their goodbye letter,” he explained.

Sexuality admission

In a lengthy social media post shared earlier this year, Ore addressed his sexuality. He explained that he’d received questions from fans following his divorce and after adding a rainbow emoji to his Instagram profile.

“Lots of people have been asking about the rainbow in my bio.. some will say I don’t need to explain myself (and they’d be right) however in this case I’m happy to share my why. It’s maybe not why you think,” he wrote.

Ore went on to explain that the rainbow emoji had been added as a tribute to his late sister Lola.

He penned: “But in losing my sister in April the symbol of a rainbow has brought me closer to them in the times I’ve needed it desperately. My sister was very proudly black and very proudly queer. Definitely an ICON to me and so many of their friends and family. In the last year of their life they identified as non-binary.

“My pride for them knows no bounds. Despite doing a whole lot of living in their latter years, my sister spent much of their life in shame and humiliation of who they were.”

Ore went on to clarify his sexuality, adding: “So am I gay, as someone keenly asked me on Instagram yesterday. No, not in the traditional or sexual sense.”

He concluded his post by vowing to be the “truest version” of himself going forward and paid tribute to his late sister.

