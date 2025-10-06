Ore Oduba’s ex-wife, Portia, has gone public with her new man, a year after her split from the Strictly 2016 winner.

TV star Ore, 39, and Portia were married for nine years before their marriage split last year. They share two children – Roman and Genie.

Ore and Portia announced their split last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ore Oduba and Portia’s split

Back in October 2024, Ore and Portia announced that they were going to be divorcing after nine years of marriage. They tied the knot in 2015 after meeting at Loughborough University in 2010.

In a statement shared on his Instagram Story at the time, he wrote: “Hi guys. Portia and I are sad to announce that we separated earlier this year. We’re so grateful for all the love you’ve shared with us both over the years.

“And we want to thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we navigated this difficult transition. We will be making no further comment.

“Be kind, always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PORTIA JETT (@portiajett)

Ore’s ex-wife Portia goes public with new man

Now, over a year after their split, Portia has gone public with her new man.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two shared a snap of herself and her new man looking into each other’s eyes.

“You came along and you changed everything. P.S. Happy Birthday,” she captioned the post.

Her followers flooded the comments with love. “Amazing news. I’ve never been more happy for someone I don’t know. I’ve followed you for years but lately I’m so here for this. He looks really nice,” one follower said.

“I’m so happy for you lovely! You’re amazing and deserve wonderful things,” another wrote.

“Yes yes yes yes!!! If anyone deserves this happiness it’s you! So happy for you! Made my Sunday,” a third gushed.

Strictly star Karen Hauer also posted a string of heart emojis in the comments.

Portia later shared a snap of her new man giving her a kiss while out on walk on her story. “Thank you for all the love…” she wrote.

Portia posted a snap of her new man (Credit: Instagram)

Portia talks about her new man

Taking to her Instagram story, Portia spoke about her new love.

“I’m just so happy that I can finally share what’s been happening in my personal life,” she said in the video.

“Thank you so much to every single person that sent a really lovely message,” she then continued. “It’s actually quite overwhelming.”

“I’ve had a hard few years,” she continued in the next video. “And if you’ve followed me for a while, you will know that I haven’t really shared too much of that – what’s been going on in my private life.”

She then said that to share some “really lovely news like this” makes her “so so happy”.

“I was so nervous” she said of sharing the news. She then went on to gush over her new man, describing him as “amazing” and a “fitty”.

“This is the reason I’ve been smiling so much.”

She then spoke about how she celebrated her new boyfriend’s birthday by going down to Whitstable in Kent for the weekend. She then added that she’s looking forward to taking on the next chapter.

Read more: Ore Oduba opens up about death of sister following marriage split: ‘I wasn’t prepared’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.