Ore Oduba has revealed he experienced suicidal thoughts during his long struggle with pornography addiction.

As reported by The Sun, speaking to Jan Gerber on the Rich Powerful and Not Enough podcast, he described feeling unable to speak openly.

He feared that revealing his situation would affect everyone he loved. Although his life appeared to offer everything he wanted, he described feeling trapped and unable to see a way forward.

He stressed that he did not want to die, saying: “Well I guess the easiest way to put it is I was definitely considering the option of taking my own life. I knew I didn’t want to.”

Ore Oduba has been open about his porn addiction (Credit: ITV)

Ore Oduba describes decades of secrecy over his porn addiction

The 40-year-old said his addiction began after he first encountered adult sexual content at the age of nine.

He described a struggle lasting around three decades, during which he spent thousands of pounds on pornography.

He said: “It was always there. It was just a constant.”

Ore said he had never discussed the problem with friends, family members or partners.

His account also touched on recognising his own suicidal thoughts after previously hearing about suicide among men his age.

Ore Oduba’s split from wife Portia

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner announced his separation from wife Portia in 2024. Their marriage had lasted nine years, and he publicly discussed his addiction the following year.

The Sun reports that financial difficulties also meant their son had to move from private to state education.

Portia has not directly addressed his addiction struggles, according to the newspaper.

Ore Oduba and wife Portia split in 2024 (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

How Ore Oduba tried to stop

Ore also outlined the steps he had taken in an attempt to stop using pornography.

These included deleting apps, setting restrictions and trying to stop altogether. He even cut up his credit cards as he tried to put barriers between himself and further spending.

The presenter described money wasted and damage to the life he had built. Despite feeling trapped, he said he knew he needed to find another way forward.

Jan is the founder and chief executive of Paracelsus Recovery. The podcast’s first episode is due on Spotify on October 22.

Mental health support in the UK

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, the following organisations offer support:

Samaritans: 116 123.

116 123. CALM: 0800 585 858.

0800 585 858. Mind: 0300 123 3393.

Support is also available through Heads Together and HUMEN.

Read more: Ore Oduba’s ex-wife goes public with hunky new man a year after their split

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.