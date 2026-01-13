Olly Murs fans emotional as singer shares ‘adorable’ family update

Singer Olly Murs left his fans feeling emotional after he shared the moment he returned home to his family.

Since marrying his wife Amelia Tank in 2023, the former X Factor star and his wife have welcomed daughter Madison in April 2024. Last year, the pair expanded their family, welcoming a son, Albert, in September.

Now a father to two children under two, Olly is busier than ever as a working father. However, in his latest update, the Please Don’t Let Me Go hitmaker documented reuniting with his family.

Olly Murs returns home to his family

In a video upload shared yesterday (January 12), Olly can be seen walking into his front room, where his daughter Madison and their dog Missy are surprised by his welcome.

Olly immediately stroked his dog before Madison ran over to hug her dad. The chart-topping singer quickly lifted his firstborn and stroked her back as they enjoyed a wholesome reunion.

“No better welcome,” Olly wrote in his caption, adding the crying face emoji.

“Finally home after 8 days away x (PS… first job.. take down the Christmas decorations),” he continued.

In the comments section, Olly then cleared up any concerns, adding: “For anyone worried… don’t. Everyone got cuddles after. The wife, Albert x yes, even Missy.”

‘She missed her Daddy lots’

Immediately, fans rushed to the comments section to react to the sweet clip.

“Aw, this is so beautiful. Her little run,” one user wrote, referring to Madison.

“This is so adorable your girls are so excited to see you! I know Amelia and Albert are very happy to have you back as well,” another person shared.

“Awwww, this is so adorable. She missed her Daddy lots,” a third remarked.

“Adorable man! A nice warm welcome home,” a fourth person said.

“This is adorable. Madi and Missy really missed their Daddy,” a fifth echoed.

