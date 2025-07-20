Everything we know about Noel Radford’s birth mum – his ‘real name’; why he’s refused a relationship and ‘clashes’ with Sue

Noel Radford reunites with his birth mum on the new series of 22 Kids and Counting – but what do we know about her?

Dad-of-22 Noel was put up for adoption when he was just 10 days old. He had never met his birth mother and almost met her once before – but he ended up backing out at last-minute.

However, on the new series of 22 Kids and Counting – which returns today (July 20) – viewers will see their reunion.

But what was the birth name she gave him? Why doesn’t Noel want a relationship with her despite meeting? Here’s everything we know about Noel’s birth mother…

Noel Radford’s birth name that his mum called him

Both Noel and Sue are adopted. And whilst Sue doesn’t want to know about her birth parents, Noel is keen to find out more.

In 2024, he attempted to discover more about his adoption, as he delved into the truths of his identity and past.

During an episode of 22 Kids and Counting, he found out that his biological mum had given him a completely different name at birth. Instead of Noel, it was Robert.

Shocked Noel explained: “I found out my birth name – Robert. It’s a bit weird because it never even crossed my mind if I had a different name.”

This was deeply personal for Noel, especially as he revisited the pain associated with the loss of his adoptive mother, Valerie, who passed away five years ago.

Noel’s reunion will air on the TV show (Credit: Channel 5)

Noel on ’emotional’ reunion with birth mum

After wrestling with the idea of whether or not to actually meet his birth mother, last year, Noel decided to use an adoption expert to find her.

Noel told Closer magazine: “I met her in January. It was emotional but I was with her for a couple of hours. She was nice and she was glad to see me.”

It was a missing part in my life and I am glad I have found her but that’s it.

During the reunion – which will be aired on Noel’s new TV series tonight (July 20) – his biological mother told Noel that she always hoped he would one day find her. She revealed that she was forced to give Noel away at the age of 17. She also said his biological father wasn’t around.

Noel was ‘glad’ he found his birth mum (Credit: ITV)

Why does Noel not want a relationship with his birth mum?

However, despite meeting up, Noel shared that he doesn’t plan to build a relationship with her.

He revealed: “It was good to meet her but I just wanted to put a face to a name. It was a missing part in my life and I am glad I have found her but that’s it.”

Noel then praised his adopted parents, calling them his “Mum and Dad”.

Reflecting on his adoptive mother, Valerie’s death, Noel shared that she “would have been pleased” that he finally met his birth mum.

Meeting Sue

Noel’s birth mum will also be seen meeting his wife Sue in the show. And, according to the Mail, she’s stunned to discover she has 22 grandchildren.

Noel says of Sue: “This is the mum to all our kids. We’ve got quite a lot. We’ve got 22 of them.” She is then said to reply “wow”. Noel then tells her they have 11 boys and 11 girls. His birth mum tells him “that’s a lot”.

The camera then pans back at Sue and she tells viewers: “A lot of people say: ‘Oh I couldn’t cope with that many…'” ” But we wouldn’t swap it for the world, would we? They are our world. They are our everything,” Noel adds.

His birth mum tells him: “Really nice.”

It’s unclear if she meets her grandchildren.

Sue is also adopted (Credit: YouTube)

Noel reveals ‘clashes’ with Sue

Noel also revealed that his reunion with his birth mother caused a few clashes with wife Sue – who was also adopted.

“It was an emotional clash rather than horrible. We have differing views on it. But I totally understand Sue doesn’t want to find hers and that is fine,” Noel said.

Sue shared: “We have very different views. For me, my mum and dad are my mum and dad. I never want to meet my birth mum.”

Watch 22 Kids and Counting: Noel’s Long-Lost Mum on Sunday (July 20) at 8pm on Channel 5.

Read more: Sue and Noel Radford in hot water as animal lovers slam family over ‘cruel’ video

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.