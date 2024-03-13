Funeral of BBC presenter Nick Sheridan takes place as his brother pays tribute to ‘talented’ star

Following the death of BBC Scotland presenter Nick Sheridan, his funeral has taken place today as his loved ones paid tribute.

BBC star Nick died at the age of 32 last week following a short illness. He was known for presenting shows including Drivetime, Lunchtime Live, Good Morning Scotland, Seven Days and The Sunday Show.

According to reports, Nick collapsed for a second time in recent weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm. He reportedly spent days in intensive care.

His funeral took place on Wednesday (March 13) at St Ibar’s Church in Wexford, Ireland.

Nick Sheridan died last week at the age of 32 (Credit: BBC)

Funeral of BBC Scotland presenter Nick Sheridan

According to MailOnline, Nick’s wicker coffin was seen adorned with a colourful wreath. It also had a pair of framed pictures displayed on top of it.

Reports claim that Nick’s older brother Brian read out an eulogy in which he described the BBC star as a “talented and generous soul”. He said Nick was a “calming voice” in the family but also “loved the craic the most”.

He added: “Nick epitomised everything that is good in life – family, friendship, creativity, and most of all kindness.

“Despite Nick’s humility, his creative talents knew no bounds. An accomplished author, Nick’s fifth book will be released in the coming months.

I can smile, I promise! pic.twitter.com/756M9X9aw6 — Nick Sheridan (@nick_sheridan) October 16, 2023

“He spent every free moment of his childhood typing up and hand-delivering local news bulletins and creating short stories. All of which contributed to his success as an author in recent years.

“He was as much at home in the kitchen arguing over political correctness with dad as he was grilling an unfortunate guest on the couch of Seven Days or the Nine.

“Singing and music were Nick’s greatest gifts, whether performing the lead role in stage musicals or singing in this church at Christmas, his talent shone through and never failed to capture his audience.”

Nick Sheridan’s funeral took place on Wednesday (Credit: BBC)

Nick Sheridan death

He reportedly added: “To Nick’s friends gathered here today, know that however much you loved him, you were loved back as much and more.

“Our family has lost its guiding star. But we are so grateful to have had Nick in our lives for 32 years. His star will continue to shine brightly down on us and we will never forget the amazing person he was and is.”

Meanwhile, according to the Irish Independent, Brian said of Nick’s final gift of kindness: “I mentioned that his most important gift was kindness, on Thursday night as a registered organ donor, in the loving care of the donor team of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, Nick gave the ultimate gift of life through organ donation.”

Thank you @JimLawl00738686 for offering today’s mass in memory of my dear young friend Nick Sheridan who’s funeral is today in Wexford. I’m gutted not to be there. RIP Nick, you leave a huge whole in our lives. Thinking of his family pic.twitter.com/3gRIOnlbl4 — Judith@weather (@JudithRalston) March 13, 2024

Some of Nick’s friends have since spoken out on X. BBC Scotland weather presenter Judith Ralston wrote: “Thank you @JimLawl00738686 for offering today’s mass in memory of my dear young friend Nick Sheridan whose funeral is today in Wexford. I’m gutted not to be there. RIP Nick, you leave a huge whole in our lives. Thinking of his family.”

Read more: BBC presenter Nick Sheridan’s final tweet about ‘reflecting’ before his death aged 32

Meanwhile, his friend Michael Park said: “The funeral mass of the late, great @nick_sheridan has just ended. I was lucky to know him and I was also lucky to be standing behind the scenes when this happened to him. He was beloved and he’ll be sorely missed.”

Leave you condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.