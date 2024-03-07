BBC presenter Nick Sheridan’s final tweet about ‘reflecting’ before his death aged 32

The death of Nick Sheridan, a presenter for BBC Scotland, was announced earlier today (Thursday March 7).

The journalist, originally from Wexford in Ireland, died from a short illness at the age of 32, the BBC said.

Nick is said to have died yesterday (Wednesday March 6) after several days in intensive care.

MailOnline, meanwhile, reports Nick had collapsed for a second time in recent weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm.

And amid glowing tributes from colleagues and friends, Nick’s final tweet has demonstrated his commitment to journalism.

Nick Sheridan has died aged 32 (Credit: YouTube)

Nick Sheridan: BBC journalist’s last post

On February 24, Nick indicated to his 3,000 plus followers he would be on air later that morning.

On air from 8am with your weekend edition of Good Morning Scotland, reflecting on 2 years since Putin’s order for a Russian invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/RJhXu2Wc0f — Nick Sheridan (@nick_sheridan) February 24, 2024

Attaching a picture of the sun rising and another image showing a close up of a BBC Scotland microphone, Nick captioned his post: “On air from 8am with your weekend edition of Good Morning Scotland, reflecting on two years since Putin’s order for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Sheridan (@nicksheridanwrites)

Tributes paid

Social media users have subsequently left touching tributes in the replies of Nick’s final tweet.

“I just heard about Nick’s death and was so shocked,” one person wrote.

“He was a very good broadcast journalist with a great voice and delivery. Sincere condolences to his loved ones and friends.”

“Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.” Head of News and Current Affairs at BBC Scotland Gary Smith pays tribute to Nick Sheridan. pic.twitter.com/ksFQO3twzf — BBC Scotland News PR (@bbcscotnewspr) March 7, 2024

Someone else wrote: “RIP Nick. So very sorry to hear the extremely sad news.”

A young man with lots of talent.

Meanwhile, another user tweeted: “Very sad news today about @nick_sheridan. A young man with lots of talent. God bless and RIP.”

