BBC Scotland presenter Nick Sheridan has died at the age of just 32 and tributes have poured in following the news.

The star has been remembered by his colleagues, including Head of News & Current Affairs at BBC Scotland Gary Smith. Nick was known for presenting Drivetime, Lunchtime Live, Good Morning Scotland, Seven Days and The Sunday Show.

The BBC reports he died from a short illness.

Gary said Nick was a “wonderful colleague” and “a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author”.

Gary said: "Nick has been a wonderful colleague.

“He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.

“Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner and to all his family and friends.”

Meanwhile, TV and radio presenter Amy Irons said: “Absolutely devastated. The world has lost one of its brightest human beings and journalism has lost one of the most talented people I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.

“We are all going to miss you so much Nick.”

Scotland correspondent for Sky News Connor Gillies also said on X today: “A uniquely talented broadcaster, writer and journalist but above all a throughout decent, funny, thoughtful pal who was great fun.

“An absolute pleasure knowing Nick. He thought of everyone before himself. Will forever remember the outrageous antics on a night out.”

Fans have also paid their tributes on social media. One person said: “So sad, such a young man. Heartfelt thoughts with his partner, family and friends.”

Another wrote: “I am so sorry, I loved his beautiful voice and how he presented. Extremely sad.”

