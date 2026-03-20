Natasha Hamilton opens up about crippling depression as she reveals two-year-old daughter’s heartbreaking concerns

Singer Natasha Hamilton has opened up about her crippling depression caused by her dreaded debt.

The 43-year-old rose to fame as one-third of girl group Atomic Kitten in the late 1990s. They found chart-topping success in the 2000s with hits such as Whole Again and The Hide Is High.

However, despite the number one hits and sold-out tours, the mum-of-five spent years trying to pay off debt.

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Natasha was in a lot of debt after Atomic Kitten (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Natasha Hamilton reveals daughter noticed her depression

While speaking to The Times, Natasha said: “In my late teens and early twenties, credit cards were thrown at me. I then had to spend my late twenties and early thirties paying off a lot of debt, so I’ve learnt to be less frivolous the hard way. I owed about £20,000 at one point.”

After trying to get herself back on track, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant explained that 2025 was one of the “slowest years” to date.

After parting ways with Atomic Kitten and embarking on a solo career, Natasha “invested everything” into her record label, Morpho Records. She admitted it had been “the tightest” 12 months.

Things got so tough that the BRIT Award-nominated star would wake up “every day crying”. Her two-year-old daughter, Kitty, whom she shares with her husband Charles Gay, even noticed and would ask her: “Why are you sad, Mummy?”

Natasha and her husband were homeless for seven months (Credit: YouTube)

‘We opened up homeless for seven months’

Natasha Hamilton also opened up about the moment she truly began to understand money. “I first really learnt about money when I left Atomic Kitten and was hit with a tax bill of over £250,000,” she said.

After stepping back from the group in 2004 due to postnatal depression, Natasha admitted she wasn’t “mentally and physically able” to continue the career she had once “loved”.

She said being faced with such a large tax bill after her time in the spotlight was “incredibly hard”. She added: “To pay that tax bill I went back to work too quickly and it had a huge impact on my mental health. I had a mental breakdown.”

Her financial struggles worsened in 2007, when she revealed she “lost a hell of a lot of money in property”.

Now, Natasha and her husband are renting after a difficult period that left them without a home. She said they sold their last home and “ended up without no house because the mortgage on the new property hadn’t quite gone through”.

They ended up “homeless for seven months”.

Read more: Natasha Hamilton reveals family rift following ‘shock’ pregnancy announcement: ‘There’s my support system gone’

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