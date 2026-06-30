Natalie Cassidy has revealed her daughter Joanie, nine, had been rushed to hospital again. The youngster broke the same arm for a third time, leaving Natalie shaken by another painful family ordeal.

Natalie shared the update on her podcast Life With Nat. She said the latest accident hit hard because Joanie had only recently recovered from another procedure on the same arm.

Joanie slipped over at school before a PE lesson. She then needed another dash to A&E.

Natalie Cassidy’s daughter drama started with one phone call

Natalie said the day had started quietly at home. Then the school called and everything changed in an instant.

She said: “I’d done a little bit of work in the morning at home. Marc went outside, put the paddling pool up, cut all the grass – thinking we’re going to have a few days, like a mini holiday, at home.”

Natalie then recalled the moment the call came through. She said: “Then the phone rang. She slipped over in the hall, before doing PE.

“I’m speechless. It’s so traumatic. A few years ago she broke her arm, and it was a clean break. She then broke it again, they put all the metal work in.”

Natalie has opened up about a terrifying ordeal (Credit: YouTube / Livelaughlukepod)

The actress said the timing made it even worse. Just eight weeks earlier, Joanie had gone under general anaesthetic to have the metal work removed from her arm.

Natalie did not hide how deeply the latest injury affected her. She said: “Eight weeks ago, she went under general anaesthetic, had it all out – and has done it again.

“I felt I was going to have a nervous breakdown, actually.

“I’m being really honest here. I really fell to pieces. I was not in a good place. Just her little body – and the medication and the trauma of it all.”

The 43-year-old shares Joanie with fiancé Marc Humphreys. She is also mum to 14-year-old Eliza from her previous relationship with Adam Cottrell.

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