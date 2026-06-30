Zoe Ball has landed a new weekday show on Greatest Hits Radio after her BBC exit.

As reported by HELLO!, the former BBC Radio 2 star will host Zoe Ball In The Afternoon on weekdays from 1pm to 4pm.

The role marks her first weekday radio slot since she left the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in 2024. It gives the 55-year-old a fresh chapter on the airwaves.

Why Zoe Ball’s Greatest Hits Radio show feels like a turning point

The move comes just weeks after Zoe spoke about feeling “grief and rejection”. She shared those feelings after missing out on the hosting job for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Zoe previously hosted the Strictly spin-off It Takes Two. Reports had linked her to the main hosting role after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman left last year.

The new presenting trio was confirmed in May. Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe will front the show instead.

That timing makes this new radio role stand out. Zoe now has a clear return to a daily schedule.

Zoe Ball has landed a new radio show (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

What drew her back to the microphone?

Zoe sounded delighted about the radio move. In a statement, she said: “There’s something truly special about radio – the relationship you build with listeners, the energy, the music and the moments of joy and laughter you share together.

“I’ve missed it and this felt like the right time to begin a new chapter with Greatest Hits Radio.”

She also explained why the station appealed to her. Zoe said: “As a station, Greatest Hits Radio has built something really brilliant – epic music, big personalities and a genuine connection with listeners. I’m excited to be joining the team and getting started.”

The new show will feature big guests, listener chats and regular features. One of them is Something for the Weekend, which will air every Friday.

Gary Stein, Director of Audio for Bauer Media Audio UK, praised the signing. He called Zoe “one of the UK’s most talented and best-loved broadcasters,” and added: “She has an extraordinary ability to connect with audiences, a real passion for great music and we’re delighted she’s chosen to join Greatest Hits Radio.”

Her BBC exit still shapes the story

In December last year, Zoe confirmed she would step down from BBC Radio 2 after seven years. She had already left her breakfast show in December 2024.

She had returned to the station four and a half months later for a new afternoon slot. Earlier in her career, she became the first woman to present the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show solo.

Zoe Ball’s recent radio timeline Zoe Ball hosted the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show for seven years.

She left the breakfast programme in 2024.

She later returned to Radio 2 for an afternoon slot.

She is set to host Zoe Ball In The Afternoon on Greatest Hits Radio from 1pm to 4pm on weekdays, starting on Monday September 7.

Zoe Ball’s Greatest Hits Radio role also fits alongside her other work. She will continue to co-host the Dig It podcast with Jo Whiley.

Zoe Ball In The Afternoon starts on Monday, September 7. The show will air weekdays from 1pm to 4pm on Greatest Hits Radio.

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