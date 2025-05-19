Naga Munchetty branded ‘wicked’ over decision to not have kids: ‘It’s exhausting’

TV presenter Naga Munchetty has revealed the extremely negative reaction she received when she decided to get sterilised.

The 50-year-old broadcaster had the procedure six years ago, after making the decision not to start a family.

But Naga has revealed her decision was torn apart online, and many branded her as a “wicked” person for doing it.

Naga and her husband decided they didn’t want kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Naga Munchetty decided she didn’t want kids

In 2019, Naga Munchetty got surgery to block her fallopian tubes. She and her husband, James Hagger, had decided years prior that they didn’t want children.

At the beginning, Naga tried the contraceptive coil, but when that left her in agony, she was forced to get it removed one year later. When she looked at her options, she realised she didn’t want to be “reliant on hormones or the regimen of the pill” and so she underwent surgery.

Parenthood is expensive. It’s exhausting and a commitment for life.

But when she made the decision to get sterilised, Naga was faced with a lot of online trolls, who disagreed with her decision.

Speaking to Saga Magazine about the decision, she explained why they didn’t want kids.

She said: “We liked the life we had and we wanted to pursue that life. Parenthood is expensive. It’s exhausting and a commitment for life.”

As for how people reacted, Naga added: “My mum will say: ‘You’re still my baby and I worry about you.’ But I remember people saying: ‘That’s so wicked! How can you deny your parents grandchildren?'”

Naga explained that while it was “hard” for her mum at the start, she grew to “understand” her reasoning and thinks her life is “wonderful”.

It took 32 years for Naga to get a diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Naga’s hidden health condition

In May 2023, Naga revealed her diagnosis of adenomyosis, and has been open about how much pain the womb condition has caused her over the years.

The condition affects one in 10 women in the UK. It occurs where the lining of the uterus starts growing into the muscle in the wall of the womb.

While she was only diagnosed in late 2022, Naga had the symptoms since she was 15 years old. This means it took 32 years for her to get a diagnosis.

Speaking about how she kept her condition a secret while hosting BBC Breakfast, Naga admitted: “People see me as a trusted source of information. No one is interested if I’m feeling unwell. In our industry, you don’t want to seem weak and you don’t want concessions because there is competition all around. You’re always trying to be the best you can be.

“I will not let it affect my work, I am stubborn as hell and dose myself up with painkillers. I don’t compromise being good at my job.”

