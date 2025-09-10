Myleene Klass was left wiping away the tears as she opened up about her daughter moving out.

The TV presenter, 47, is a proud mama to two daughters Ava, 18, and Hero, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Graham Quinn. She also has a son, Apollo, 5, with fiancé Simon Motson.

And over in the Klass household, there are big changes taking place as Myleene’s eldest child is set to move out to uni. But the major milestone has got a bit too much for Myleene.

Myleene was left emotional (Credit: InstagramStory)

Myleene Klass emotional over daughter update

It’s been a big year for Myleene and her kids, in particular teenager Eva. In August, Eva received her A-Level results, and Myleene soon paid tribute to her, revealing she was “bursting with pride” over her achievements.

But now, with Eva moving to university just around the corner, Myleene has admitted she is struggling with the change.

On Tuesday (September 9) Myleene took to her Instagram Story and shared an emotional video of her sitting in a car after an opticians appointment.

She shared her sadness (Credit: InstagramStory)

Myleene Klass ‘burst into tears’

Talking about her tear-filled eyes, she said: “So this is a combination of trying on contact lenses for the first time, just come from the opticians and crying in the opticians because he asked me how many children I have and their ages.

“I then I just burst into tears and said ‘well three but my 18-year-old is going to Uni in a few days’. I literally just cried all over him which wasn’t ideal when he was fitting contact lenses.”

Eva is moving out soon (Credit: InstagramStory)

‘My heart is about to run to the door’

She then said: “Mums, how do you do this? How do you say goodbye to your first love? Is this what I’m going to do for three years?

“I literally want this for her but I don’t want it for me. My baby, she hasn’t even gone yet. Oh my god, how am I going to drive her there and drive home like this. I’m just going to have to pull over and cry in the services.”

As she sighed deeply, Myleene confessed she was being “ridiculous”, before noting: “But my heart is about to run to the door.”

She finished off the video and said: “PS I promise I’m fine but doing the room lists, the shop for one and having them let you hug them loads, suddenly, you’ll know how bitter sweet this is.”

