Singer and TV star Myleene Klass wowed fans in a colourful bikini while on holiday in Greece.

The 47-year-old, who is a regular panelist on Loose Women, is no stranger to soaking up the sun. Last month, the Pure and Simple hitmaker posed on a boat wearing a multicoloured floral set.

In her latest update, Myleene appeared on a boat once again. This time, however, in a different bikini.

Myleene stunned fans while posing in Greece (Credit: YouTube)

Myleene Klass in a neon orange bikini

In an Instagram post shared eight hours ago (September 1), Myleene stunned in a neon orange string bikini top that was tied up at the back.

She paired the look with matching bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion.

Myleene opted for a pair of shades while wearing her wet brunette locks slicked back behind her shoulders.

In the first slide, she was captured from head to toe beside a ladder in the corner of the boat. Above her appeared a Greek flag, while in the background appeared a dreamy, clear blue sky.

In the third image, Myleene was captured from behind while gazing at the sun. Meanwhile, in the final two frames, she was snapped in the sea while holding on to the ladder of the boat.

“Greece is the word. Efcharisto poli,” the I’m A Celebrity star wrote in her caption. “Neon for the win,” Myleene added while tagging clothing brands Lascana and retailer Freemans.

‘Just get better with age’

Following the upload, fans gushed over Myleene’s holiday snaps.

“Just fire and perfection,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous, awesome body and beauty, yummy mummy,” another person shared.

“Just get better with age, so gorgeous,” a third remarked.

“U look sensational,” a fourth person said.

“Classy!” a fifth fan shared while another echoed: “Sizzling!”

