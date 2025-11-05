Moment Prince Harry kissed ‘topless’ Paddy McGuinness on night out

Paddy McGuinness has discussed the moment he shared a cheeky kiss with Prince Harry on a night out.

It reportedly took place in 2016 and also saw Harry take Paddy’s top off after doing Jägerbombs at a bar!

Paddy had a night out with the duke (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry ‘kissed’ Paddy McGuinness on a night out

During a recent appearance on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Paddy recalled a night out nine years ago in which he encountered Prince Harry.

Speaking with Niall Horan and footballers Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes, Paddy revealed that a night out during training for Soccer Aid 2016 took a turn when Harry turned up.

“I think 2016, we went to, we had a night near the hotel, I think it was called Jak’s. We were down there, just what you were saying about the World Cup winners and what have you. I’ll never forget, we all had a few drinks, and we are all in there, and I don’t know why, [Jamie] Carragher decides to have a dance off against [retired Brazilian footballer] Cafu,” he revealed.

“But that was the same night I got a tap on the shoulder and I turn around… Prince Harry!” he then said.

Harry partied hard with Paddy in 2016 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Paddy and Harry’s night out

Paddy then continued, saying: “He goes, ‘I wanna go to Fernando’s.'”

Fernando’s was the fictional island where winning couples were sent from Paddy’s dating show, Take Me Out.

“I’m going, for a second, I’m going, ‘That’s [bleeping] Prince Harry… It’s Prince Harry!’ And he then, like, gets hold of me, puts the lips on me, and then starts having a dance off,” Paddy said.

“I am now having a dance off with [bleep] eighth in line to throne. He takes my T-shirt off, which at the time, I’m holding my stomach in, and then just disappears and that were that… just a random night,” he then said.

Niall chimed in, saying: “I remember actually staring and you just looked at me like, ‘What the [bleep] just happened?”

Harry had a boogie with Paddy (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘I’ve seen some things’

Paddy went on to reveal that he was clutching a beer in both hands while boogying with the prince.

“I remember Niall going, ‘I’ve seen some things in my time, but that was [bleeping] up there,” he said.

Paddy had previously opened up about the story in his autobiography, My Lifey. In it, the comedian wrote about how Harry had bought himself and Niall some Jägerbombs and treated Paddy to a “smacker on the lips”.

“To say we were dancing close was an understatement – our chests were touching. He asked me again if I could send him to Fernando’s,” Paddy wrote. “He then proceeded to take my shirt off. So now I’m topless, a bottle of beer in each hand, dancing with Prince Harry.”

That year, Harry met his now-wife Meghan Markle. So he didn’t need a trip to Fernando’s in the end!

