Dancing On Ice star Mollie Pearce has confirmed her new romance – six months after her shock breakup.

The 23 year old, who rose to fame on BBC One’s The Traitors, split from her long-term boyfriend Max Backwell in October. The pair had been together for three years.

But now, the star has gone official with her new boyfriend – a huge boyband star. And they look extremely loved up already!

Mollie Pearce reveals new boyfriend

Mollie Pearce has confirmed her new relationship with boyfriend Connor Ball. The 29 year old is the bassist for the well-known boyband The Vamps.

The couple appeared to confirm their romance by going on a romantic getaway together to Amsterdam.

It’s believed the pair first met at the Dancing On Ice party earlier this year. Both have appeared on the dance competition over the years.

Connor competed on the series way back in 2019, while Mollie finished in sixth place during this year’s competition.

Making their relationship Instagram official, the loved-up couple took a canal boat ride in Amsterdam where they posed for pictures together, smiling while taking a selfie.

A source told MailOnline that they are still in the “early stages” of their relationship, but are both “enjoying” their time.

Mollie and Connor ‘enjoying’ their time together

The source said: “Mollie and Connor are in the early stages of dating and are loving getting to know each other. They felt ready to share their relationship on Instagram after holidaying together for the first time.

“It’s been a few months since they met at the Dancing On Ice wrap party, where they first connected. And now they’re up for going public.”

End of an era

This year marked the last-ever series of Dancing On Ice. Mollie was partnered with Colin Grafton, and wanted to raise awareness for the stoma bag community after having one fitted when she was 18 due to her ulcerative colitis diagnosis.

Mollie and her ex-boyfriend Max decided to mutually end their relationship six months ago, but confirmed they would “remain friends”.

Speaking about the breakup at the time, Mollie said: “After a number of happy years together Max and I have decided to part ways. It was amicable and we are both still friends.”

A source confirmed to MailOnline that their relationship “reached a natural end”.

