The Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan, 37, fathered a secret love child last year, it has been reported.

The mother of the Mo’s reported child, model Selina Christoforou, 35, has hit out at the comedian in a new TikTok video.

Mo reportedly fathered a secret love child last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

The Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan’s secret love child

In January 2024, Masked Singer star Mo reportedly became a father for the first time after Selina fell pregnant. They had reportedly met online and dated for a few months in 2023.

However, the star never publicly announced the birth of his reported son, Rudy.

The news comes ahead of the birth of Mo’s second child, who he is set to welcome with girlfriend Taia Tuhler. They have been dating for close to two years now.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “She [Selina] found out she was pregnant in May 2023, and it was quite a shock for them both because they’d been fairly careful. But she wanted to have the baby, despite the fact they weren’t actually a couple

“She adores their son and Mo sees him semi-regularly. Now he’s about to become a dad for a second time, and he’s over the moon. He has been with Taia for quite a long time now and he feels ready to settle down.”

Taia and Mo are expecting their first child together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Mo Gilligan slammed

However, Selina has since released a TikTok video in which she has branded the comedian a “deadbeat dad”.

The 5-minute long video, which sees Selina speaking to camera, has the caption “Mo Gilligan the deadbeat dad” written on it. “Tired of being silent,” Selina has captioned the video.

In the video, she says: “I just finally posted on Instagram about my son’s dad so for your information, if you don’t follow my Instagram I don’t blame you. Um, Mo Gilligan is his dad. Very much in quotation marks.”

Selina then went on to claim that Mo doesn’t have contact with her child anymore. She also alleged that Mo had made it “very clear” that he didn’t want to be a dad.

She also explained that she was speaking out after finding out that Mo’s partner, Taia, is pregnant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by selina (@semc)

Selina speaks out

The model continued, gushing over her son. “He’s here, he’s unbelievable. He’s the funniest little kid. Makes me so proud every single day. So yeah,” she said.

“So [bleep] you, Mo Gilligan. Props to all the other single mums, especially the full-time single mums working out there,” she then continued.

“Just trying to make it through with their kids, props to all of us. And if you are another deadbeat piece of [bleep], like, I don’t know how you sleep at night.”

ED! has contacted Mo’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Inside Mo Gilligan’s love life – Hollyoaks beau to mystery Wimbledon date via US Raya bid

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.