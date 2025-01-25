TV presenter and comedian Mo Gilligan has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in recent years, having found success among American audiences as well as on this side of the Atlantic.

The Masked Singer judge signed up to dating platform Raya in 2022.

He’d been with Hollyoaks actress Sophie Wise for four years and, after a brief hiatus, thought it wise to get back in the game. That is, assuming he logged onto the app for that purpose.

Here’s a short rundown of his dating history – to date. Who knows what’s in store for Mo in 2025?

Despite only being on the scene a relatively short time, Mo has been tipped to replace James Corden in the US (Credit: Mo Gilligan/YouTube)

Mo Gilligan was with Hollyoaks actress Sophie Wise for four years

Mo’s most enduring relationship to date – as far as we know – was with Hollyoaks star Sophie Wise.

She played Carly Bradley in the soap opera for two months in 2015. Sophie has also made appearances in Doctors, Holby City and BBC crime drama Rillington Place.

They moved in together in January 2022, but their cohabitation only lasted eight or nine months, per The Sun.

Someone familiar with the situation reportedly told the paper their separation was “totally amicable,” and they remained friends “despite what’s been a difficult time”.

“There certainly isn’t any other woman on the scene. They just reached the end of the line,” they said at the time.

He’s due to tour the US this year, and will continue as a judge on The Masked Singer until then (Credit: Mo Gilligan/YouTube)

Mo signed up to Raya in October 2022

Just a month or two after separating from Sophie Wise, Mo Gilligan was on Raya, a private, membership-based, exclusive social network app.

Raya launched in 2015 as a dating app, but has since broadened its scope to include professional networking and social discovery.

In other words, Mo wasn’t necessarily on it to find dates.

Nevertheless, The Sun couched it in terms of Mo “deciding to put himself back out there,” which has a dating connotation.

“Mo is hugely popular in the US and he wanted to spend the rest of this year really focusing on raising his profile out there and making a splash,” the site reported.

“He has had a lot of matches but isn’t rushing into anything.”

Wimbledon sighting with mystery date

In the summer of 2023, Mo Gilligan attended Wimbledon with a woman whom he appears to have been dating.

Photos show her leaning her head on his shoulder – reports The Metro, “getting cosy”.

But Mo keeps his private life private; it’s not clear whether or not he and the woman are still together.

His Instagram doesn’t contain any clues, and he doesn’t appear to have delved into his love life during any recent episodes of his Beginning Middle End podcast.

Dating was, however, a frequent topic of the comedy skits he posted on social media in 2017-19, before his rise to fame.

