Comedian Mo Gilligan has reportedly welcomed his second baby and his first with his fiancée, Taia Tulher.

The 37-year-old, who is a judge on ITV’s The Masked Singer, also reportedly got engaged to model and wellness influencer Taia, 28, last month.

Mo and Taia reportedly have welcomed their first child together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mo Gilligan reportedly welcomes second baby

According to The Sun, the happy couple welcomed their first child together a few years ago. As of this writing, it has been said they will be keeping the gender and name private for the time being.

“Mo and Taia have their baby and are in a bubble of bliss. She gave birth quite a few weeks ago now and she has been getting back to normal life,” an inside source told the newspaper.

“They are keeping their baby’s gender and name for just close friends and family, but they’ve been sharing the news of the baby’s arrival with people now.”

Taia announced she was pregnant back in March. However, she didn’t mention that Mo was the baby daddy.

“Today, I carry the love that made me… and the love I’ve only just begun to understand,” she said at the time.

While the pair haven’t publicly announced their engagement, they have apparently only told friends.

“Mo went the full nine yards in proposing to Taia but kept quiet about it publicly. They have been telling friends that they are engaged, and everyone is really happy for them,” a source told The Sun.

“He and Taia are so in love and really excited to be starting a family together. They already live together in London, so it felt like the natural next step to get engaged.

“There aren’t immediate plans for a wedding yet, though. The baby will keep their hands full for a while.”

Mo and Taia have yet to reveal the gender or name of their child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Deadbeat dad’

In January 2024, Mo reportedly became a father for the first time after his ex, Selina Christoforou, 35, fell pregnant. They had reportedly met online and dated for a few months in 2023.

At the time, Mo didn’t publicly announce the birth of his reported son, Rudy. Selina later slammed Mo and referred to him as a “deadbeat dad”.

In a TikTok video, she shared: “I just finally posted on Instagram about my son’s dad so for your information, if you don’t follow my Instagram I don’t blame you. Um, Mo Gilligan is his dad. Very much in quotation marks.”

Selina claimed that Mo doesn’t have contact with her son anymore. She also said that Mo had made it “very clear” that he didn’t want to be a dad.

Mo later broke his silence and posted a video on his Instagram story of him playing giant Connect Four with a toddler. The child’s face was covered with a heart emoji.

Over the top played the following Drake lyrics: “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world / I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

