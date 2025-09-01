The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan is reportedly engaged to his pregnant girlfriend Taia Tulher, weeks after it was reported the ITV star had fathered a ‘secret love child’.

Mo proposed to influencer Taia, 28 ahead of the birth of their first child together, The Sun reports. They are believed to have been dating for nearly two years. However, the tabloid quotes a source as indicating there are no “immediate” plans for them to tie the knot.

Mo, 37, and Taia’s happy news comes a month after the mother of his son Rudy slammed Celebrity Gogglebox regular Mo in a TikTok video as a “deadbeat dad”.

Congratulations to Mo Gilligan, who has reportedly got engaged to his girlfriend Taia Tulher (Credit: YouTube)

Mo Gilligan ‘engaged after proposing to pregnant girlfriend’

The Masked Singer personality Mo is said to have gone “the full nine yards” with his proposal. But it is also claimed the couple have kept their relationship development under wraps in public.

That’s despite Taia being seen wearing a ring on her wedding finger on pictures on her Instagram page with 13,500 followers.

An unnamed source is said to have told the news outlet: “Mo went the full nine yards in proposing to Taia but kept quiet about it publicly. They have been telling friends that they are engaged and everyone is really happy for them. He and Taia are so in love and really excited to be starting a family together.”

Mo and Taia are also said to be living together in London “so it felt like the natural next step to get engaged”.

There aren’t immediate plans for a wedding yet, though.

The insider added: ‘There aren’t immediate plans for a wedding yet, though. The baby will keep their hands full for a while.”

Mo Gilligan and girlfriend Taia are believed to have been dating for nearly two years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Mo feels ready to settle down’

Meanwhile, in July, model Selina Christoforou hit out at the comedian, alleging Mo is the father of her child.

According to The Sun, Mo and Selina met online and dated for a few months in 2023. Rudy was born in January 2024.

A source reportedly told The Sun at the time of the report: “[Selina] found out she was pregnant in May 2023, and it was quite a shock for them both because they’d been fairly careful. But she wanted to have the baby, despite the fact they weren’t actually a couple

“She adores their son and Mo sees him semi-regularly. Now he’s about to become a dad for a second time, and he’s over the moon. He has been with Taia for quite a long time now and he feels ready to settle down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taia Tulher | London Model (@taiatulher)

However, following these claims, Selina released a five-minute TikTok video in which she described Mo as a “deadbeat dad”. Selina also claimed Mo is no longer in contact with her child.

Then last week Mo shared Instagram footage showing him and a young child playing Connect 4. It was soundtracked by Drake’s song Emotionless, which contains the lyrics: “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world, I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Mo Gilligan for comment. A spokesman for Mo reportedly declined to comment to The Sun.

