Michelle Keegan shares adorable photo of her daughter Palma’s hair

Michelle Keegan shared an adorable snap of her daughter, Palma, on her Instagram yesterday (Monday, June 22).

The Netflix star, 39, welcomed Palma with partner Mark Wright in March last year.

Michelle shared an adorable snap (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan shares adorable snap of Palma

Taking to her Instagram yesterday, Michelle shared a rare glimpse of baby Palma with her 7.3 million followers.

In the snap, only the back of Palma’s head can be seen.

Adorably, the one-year-old has a little clip in her hair, holding it up.

“She’s a hair icon,” Michelle captioned the heartwarming post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Michelle’s other pics of her daughter

Michelle rarely shares pictures of her daughter on her Instagram, opting to keep her largely out of the spotlight.

Last month, she did however share some pictures of Palma during a trip to Disneyland.

In the pictures, Palma can be seen waving to Cinderella, leaning against a painting of Mickey Mouse, and even walking!

“Pure magic,” Michelle captioned the post.

Fans went wild in the comment section. “Aw she’s walking already goes so fast,” one fan commented.

“So magical,” another said. “O-my-god! Your little beauty walking!! Where does the time go! You have an amazing family,” a third wrote.

“Oh-my-god! Just look at her! Checking out the gorgeous outfit… just like her mum…, another added.

Michelle launched her new range recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle’s new range features touching nod to Palma

The star’s trip to Disneyland came after she launched her latest collection with online retailer Very, which includes a very sweet nod to Palma.

Last month, she headed back to Majorca – the place that inspired Palma’s name – to shoot her latest Very collection.

And, launching it, she said that the island holds a very ‘special place in her heart’.

Baby Palma was named after the island’s capital, and Michelle decided to announce that she was pregnant with her daughter with a photoshoot on a Majorcan beach.

Read more: Michelle Keegan takes on role of fearless policewoman as she stars opposite hunky actor Douglas Booth in The Blame

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