Fans were left gushing after Michelle Keegan named a “beautiful” rescue dog in a wholesome new announcement.

The Fool Me Once actor, who has been married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, welcomed their first child, daughter Palma Elizabeth Wright, last March.

Michelle has also been known to be a devoted dog owner, often sharing photos of her beloved pets, Dachshund Phoebe and Chihuahua Pip.

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While she has yet to expand her family, she has helped donate to and shared a fundraiser for a rescue dog, whom she also named.

Michelle is a known dog lover (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle Keegan names ‘beautiful’ rescue dog

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (April 3), the rescue, rehabilitate and rehome non-profit organisation The Big 3 Rescue revealed they an adorable little dog named Rhodes.

“She’s estimated to be 6 years old, is 4.9kg and has cataracts in one eye. This beautiful little girl became the 11th dog we saved in this rescue mission. All of the Poms were heading to a local rescue who don’t have the same community support we do & she looked like she needed some extra help so, we said what’s 11 when we’ve already taken on 10, and Rhodes became part of TB3 fam!” they revealed.

The organisation revealed they are “so grateful” to Michelle, who “donated to and shared our fundraiser which really helped us hit our much needed goal to get these dogs all of the care they need”.

They continued: “She named our beautiful girl, Rhodes, which means “where roses grow” and we thought perfectly signifies all of the beauty that has grown out of this heartbreaking situation. Thank you so much Michelle, and each and every one of you who helped us save Rhodes and the other meat truck pups in the lucky 11.”

Michelle shared the post on her Instagram Story, writing: “Little Rhodes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Big 3 Rescue (@thebig3rescue)

‘She is just perfect’

Fans were quick to react to the cute dog who hoped she would go to a loving home.

“Awwww she really caught my eye this little one. I want her, she’s so precious, you can tell xxxx,” one user wrote.

“Angel baby !!!! Is she available??” another asked.

“Oh she is just adorable. She just looks like she has all the love to give,” a third remarked.

“Gosh, she is just perfect,” a fourth said.

“Aw, she is beautiful,” a fifth admitted.

Meanwhile, a sixth echoed: “Look at that precious face all cleaned up!!”

Read more: Inside Michelle Keegan’s first birthday as a mum – from new pics of Palma to ‘putting family first’

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