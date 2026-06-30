Michelle Keegan’s recent bikini snaps are getting plenty of attention after the actress showed off a striking new look for her swimwear brand, Orfila Bee.

The former Coronation Street star posed in a seashell-toned two-piece that instantly caught fans’ eyes. She modelled the set for her own label and fully embraced the beachy mood.

The bikini stood out for more than its soft colour palette it also featured a statement clasp.

Michelle added a shell necklace and a gold bracelet to complete the look.

Michelle finished the outfit with a rattan-style hat and matching tote bag.

The Orfila Bee page shared the images and captioned them: “Michelle in Tierra, effortlessly styled with our new Senda 02 Hat and Marea Tote – now available.”

Michelle Keegan’s new bikini post

Fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts under the post. The reaction was instant and full of praise.

One wrote: “Oh, I can’t,” alongside heart emojis. Another said: “Oh this print is gorgeous!”

Michelle looked stunning (Credit: Michelle Keegan / Orfila Bee / Instagram)

A third added: “Stop!!! Need. Love. Must have!” Those comments summed up the mood around the Michelle Keegan’s bikini photos.

Michelle has a habit of making a simple swimwear upload feel like a major style event. That is part of why followers keep watching her fashion moves so closely.

She launched Orfila Bee in 2022 and has often fronted the brand herself. That hands-on approach gives the label a personal feel.

The Michelle Keegan bikini buzz did not come out of nowhere

This is not the first time Michelle has made headlines with her swimwear. Earlier this month, she shared a selfie from a hotel’s health facilities in a chocolate-toned swimsuit.

That design featured gold detail across the bust. She kept the styling simple and wore a pearl bracelet as she took the photo.

The reflection also showed a phone case with her initials, MK. Michelle described the design with the words: “In the details, the shape, but most of all, how it makes YOU feel.”

Michelle’s line oozes confidence, glamour and really captures that chic holiday mood.

Michelle’s wardrobe really is the vibe (Credit: Michelle Keegan / Orfila Bee / Instagram)

The touching meaning behind her swimwear brand

When Michelle launched Orfila Bee, she marked the moment by posing in one of its signature white bikinis. She paired the bandeau style with a black fedora and a simple coin pendant.

She also explained the story behind the name. Michelle said: “The name ‘Orfila Bee’ is so special to me, as Orfila was my Grandma’s maiden name, and she remains one of my biggest influences in my life. The ‘Bee’ is to represent the city in which I was proudly born and raised in.”

Many fans still know Michelle best for her acting career. However, this latest bikini moment shows how strong her fashion empire is.

Read more: Michelle Keegan shares adorable photo of her daughter Palma’s hair

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