Morning Live star Michelle Ackerley welcomes first baby and shares adorable name

Presenter of Morning Live, Michelle Ackerley, has announced that she has welcomed a baby girl. She is Michelle’s first child with her husband, Ben.

The 40-year-old host revealed her pregnancy on air in May 2025.

Morning Live presenter, Michelle Ackerley, has had a baby! (Credit: BBC)

Her co-star Gethin Jones was the one to spill the beans, telling viewers of the daytime show that Michelle had “some news”.

“I have actually, yes.” Michelle confirmed, “I am four months pregnant! I still can’t quite believe it myself, really, but yes, very, very happy.”

Michelle Ackerley welcomes baby daughter

In an Instagram post shared today (October 15), Michelle uploaded two adorable first photos of her daughter.

In the first slide, her newborn could be seen sleeping on a hospital bed. Meanwhile, in the following pic, Michelle and her baby were having a skin-to-skin interaction with one another in a wholesome selfie.

“Welcome to the world Nala Lomani Ryan,” Michelle wrote in her caption.

“Our hearts couldn’t be more full,” she added while tagging her husband. Michelle added the hashtag “newborn”.

‘Perfect girl’

Following the incredible news, Michelle’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their congratulations.

“Oh my!!! She’s so beautiful as is Mama. Big congratulations to you all, I am sure your hearts are full,” one user wrote.

“Oh she’s here!!!! Perfect girl! Huge congratulations & her name is so so beautiful,” another person shared.

“Ahhhh HUGE congratulations!! She is perfect,” a third remarked.

Michelle’s fertility struggles

Michelle had previously opened up to her followers about her journey to pregnancy, revealing that she suffers from endometriosis.

“I can’t believe it’s nearly been a year since getting married and I honestly didn’t think 12 months on that I’d be writing a post sharing that I’m pregnant….” She began.

“I know this kind of news can be difficult to read for some so I understand if you would rather scroll past on this.” She continued: “I wanted to share though as my journey with endometriosis and infertility is something I finally felt confident to start speaking about more openly last year.

“Even at the very start of this year I was gearing up for yet another endo procedure and trying to come to terms with the mental and physical impact they can have. It has been quite the emotional rollercoaster. The news of falling pregnant really came as a massive surprise to both of us. We still can’t quite believe it.”

Enjoy that baby bubble, Michelle!

