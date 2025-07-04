The death of Pulp Fiction actor Michael Madsen rocked Hollywood when it was announced last night. However, hours later, Tinseltown suffered another loss, as the sudden death of Sophia Hutchins – Caitlyn Jenner’s best friend and manager – was also shared.

Actor Michael appeared in many blockbuster movies over the years, including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill Vol. 2, Die Another Day and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012.

Sophia, meanwhile, was a pillar of support to Caitlyn when she transitioned. Sophia, 29, moved in with Caitlyn, 75, after her split from Kris Jenner, and became her manager. Businesswoman and TV personality Sophia – who also transitioned – ran Caitlyn’s non-profit foundation, too.

Michael was 67 when he died. Sophia was aged 29.

Michael Madsen’s death announced

The sad news of Michael Madsen’s death was announced last night. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that Michael was found “unresponsive” by deputies responding to a 911 call at his Malibu home. He was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m.

Michael’s rep at EMR Media Entertainment told the publication: “We understand Michael had a cardiac arrest.” A joint statement from his managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith of Bohemia Entertainment and Rodriguez also said: “Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

‘Gone way too soon’

Tributes poured in for Michael. On X, one person said: “Losing Michael Madsen is an absolute gut-punch. What an incredible actor, gone way too soon.” Someone else added: “RIP Michael Madsen. Some good work.”

A third fan also wrote: “Michael Madsen had charisma to spare. He was riveting onscreen. Just had to keep looking at him. Rest In Peace Michael Madsen. You will be missed.”

Fellow actor Jennifer Tilly also shared her sadness and wrote on X: “Michael was one of my favorite actors I ever worked with. ‘The Getaway’ was very early in my career and he made me feel safe and supported. He was wildly audacious and rambunctious with his character choices, and had a wicked sense of humor. I don’t recall ever laughing so much on a film set in my life. A huge talent. Gone way too soon. RIP Michael Madsen.”

Michael’s controversies

The actor’s life wasn’t without its controversies, though. His lawyer Perry Wander has claimed to the Mail that he was battling an alcohol addiction at the time of his death. He claimed: “Michael was suffering from the effects of alcoholism. He had multiple stints in and out of rehab.” Wander added: “He struggled to maintain his sobriety.”

In 2019, he was axed from the movie Confessions of a Serial Killer after crashing his Land Rover into a pole. He was subsequently arrested for drink-driving. He was later sentenced to four days in jail.

In 2012, he was also arrested for DUI after driving erratically. However, he struck a plea deal that involved attending AA meetings in lieu of more severe punishment. The same year he was arrested at his Malibu home after allegedly getting into a physical fight with his son after catching him smoking marijuana.

His death came 11 months after his domestic violence case – where he was accused of shoving second wife DeAnna – was dismissed due to “insufficient evidence”.

Michael is second Celebrity Big Brother star to die this summer

Michael appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2012, and starred alongside the likes of Natalie Cassidy, Gareth Thomas and eventual winner Denise Welch. As for Michael, he finished in fourth place in the final.

Sadly, Michael is the second Celebrity Big Brother star to pass away recently. In June, Kim Woodburn – who appeared on the show in 2017 – died aged 83. A statement revealed she died following a short illness. “Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate,” they shared.

Caitlyn Jenner’s best friend Sophia Hutchins also died overnight (Credit: Splash News)

Death of Sophia Hutchins announced

Sophia’s death at the age of 29 also rocked Hollywood overnight. She died in an ATV (an all-terrain vehicle) accident near Caitlyn’s home.

Sophia was pronounced dead Wednesday morning in Malibu, according to law enforcement and family sources. TMZ claimed Sophia was riding the ATV on the road where Caitlyn lives when she struck the bumper of a moving car. The impact forced the ATV over the shoulder, sending it, and Sophia, plummeting 350 feet down into a ravine.

Emergency services pronounced her dead on the scene. Two people in the car Sophia struck were not injured. It’s unclear if Caitlyn was home at the time, or if she witnessed the fatal collision. She is yet to break her silence on her friend’s death.

“Bright, young, driven.. life cut short in seconds. No one plans for this kind of ending. Rest in peace,” said one grieving fan. “RIP SOPHIA HUTCHINS. CANT PROCESS THIS,” said another. “A tragic loss,” said a third.

