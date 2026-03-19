Inside Maura Higgins’ rift with her sisters: Missing wedding; no-show at funeral; picking ‘fame over family’

Maura Higgins has become a huge success overseas in the US. But reports claim that the Love Island star may now be involved in a rift with her sisters, and it’s mainly down to her career.

Family feuds seem to be taking over the world of showbiz at the moment, with the likes of the Beckhams and Peatys all involved. But it appears Maura Higgins is facing a rift of her own, with her sisters.

Over the years, Maura has maintained a close relationship with her family back in Ireland. However, reports are now surfacing that things aren’t as good as they once were. And there’s actually been numerous things building up within the family.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

So, let’s have a look at why Maura Higgins is reportedly rifting with her sisters.

Maura has been taking over America recently (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Maura Higgins skipped her sisters wedding

It appears the rift with her sisters may actually span the whole way back to her Love Island days. Maura applied for the summer series, knowing her sister Louise was also getting married that summer.

However, Louise shockingly gave Maura permission to miss the big day to go on the show instead. But at the time, reports claimed that not everyone was too pleased about the decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Kelly (@louise_h87)

A source told The Sun: “Maura was from a very tight-knit family and grew up in a place where everyone knew everyone. When she became well known, of course, things changed.

“At times she’s not always been able to support her sisters as much as she would like. She made it very clear what her intentions were when she chose fame over Louise’s wedding.”

‘Fame over family’

However, it appears Maura’s sisters have had very different reactions to her fame, and the “competitiveness” has come out over the years.

The source added: “Louise has spent years just trying to get on with her life, while becki has been hanging off her coattails desperate for even some resemblance of her success.

“Like all sisters, there is a level of competitiveness and jealousy that just doesn’t exist in other relationships. It’s fair to say it’s very complicated.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becki Higgins (@beckihiggins)

When Maura initially moved to London, she admitted she was “scared” and “very alone” being away from her family. But it wasn’t long before she and her sisters stopped posting about each other on social media.

However, one person Maura has reportedly tried to see as much as possible is her niece, Isabelle. She has even called her a “best friend for life” on an Instagram post.

Maura missed her sister’s wedding (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Cutting contact with her dad after best friend’s funeral

However, it seems Maura’s relationship with her sisters was also impacted by their parents “nasty” split.

Maura recalled on Paul Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast how her mum had a “nervous breakdown” and “collapsed in the kitchen” following the pressure of looking after the kids alone.

However, after appearing on Love Island, Maura actually cut all contact with her dad after they had a “horrendous” argument.

But she has admitted the negative feelings actually stemmed from him missing her close friend, Andrew Rowan’s funeral.

She explained: “I don’t think I have ever forgiven my dad for not being there for me when my best friend passed away. He wasn’t there for me.”

However, another one of Becki’s close friends passed away earlier this year. But Maura missed the funeral herself as she was filming the Drew Barrymore Show in America.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Maura’s reps for comment.

Read more: ‘We’re having fun!’ Maura Higgins finally confirms relationship status after explosive Traitors US finale

What do you think of Maura Higgins’ reported feud with her sisters? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!