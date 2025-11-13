Mary Berry issues sad update on ‘terribly frail’ husband after horror accident at home

Mary Berry has issued an update on her husband after he broke several ribs last month during an incident at home.

The national treasure – who recently turned 90 – is a staple on screens thanks to her appearances on shows such as The Great British Bake Off and Mary Berry’s Love to Cook.

Away from the TV sets though, Mary is happily married to Paul Hunnings. However, last month, Mary revealed that Paul fell over and broke several of his ribs.

Now, the TV star has shared an update on how Paul is doing, as she admitted he is “terribly frail”.

Mary Berry’s husband in accident last month

Mary has been married to Paul Hunnings since 1966. The couple had three children: Thomas, Annabel and William – the latter of whom sadly died in 1989 in a car accident when he was a teen.

However, in October, Mary revealed that Paul had an accident at home and broke several ribs. She told Saga magazine: “He’s just had a tumble with broken ribs. I’m very sympathetic about that.

“But he’s getting better day by day. Soon we’ll have him back to his own old self.”

Mary went on: “I love my husband far more now than I’ve ever done before. Now, in his dotage, he’s not so well. It’s a sheer pleasure looking after him, because he’s so grateful.”

A month on from his fall, and Mary has now issued a health update on husband Paul.

Mary on ‘terribly frail’ husband

In a recent interview, Mary reflected on her age and revealed she feels “so lucky” to be in good health. However, she then noted that husband Paul isn’t as lucky as she is health-wise.

“He’s terribly frail, but very cherished and well looked after,” she told Yours Magazine.

Mary went on: “Just as I was leaving, I gave him a little plate of smoked salmon, a wedge of lemon, and I cut the crusts off the bread. And though he doesn’t have a drink with it, I’ll do the drinking when I get in.”

Paul asked Mary to marry him three times

Mary has often spoken about her romance with Paul over the years. In 2017, she revealed that Paul had proposed three times before she accepted his hand in marriage.

During a 2017 episode of her BBC show Mary Berry Everyday, the couple appeared together. They chatted about their 50 years of marriage together.

“I do remember the first proposal and I think you were drunk,” Mary told her husband.

“Well I might have been. It’s a big step. You don’t go into something like that without a bit of fortification,” he replied.

Mary added: “I think you had too much and I can remember telling you you were drunk and thinking, I’m not going to have anything to do with this man. But you came back.”

Eventually, Mary decided to say yes to Paul after he told her: “I’m getting on in age. So either it’s yes or no.”

