Marvin Humes’ ‘relationship’ with X Factor star ‘revealed’: ‘We were both so shy’

Marvin Humes is happily married to wife Rochelle – but he reportedly had a “relationship” with an X Factor star years before meeting her.

Iconic TV couple Marvin and Rochelle first got together back in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012. Since then, JLS singer Marvin and The Saturdays star Rochelle – who are hosting The Hit List today (July 26) – have welcomed three beautiful children together – Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

However, a few years back, an X Factor star, Jade Ellis, opened up about a “relationship” she had with Marvin back in the day.

He reportedly ‘dated’ an X Factor star (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Marvin Humes’ ‘romance’ with X Factor star

In 2012, singer Jade Ellis shared some details about her “relationship” with Marvin.

Jade found fame on the X Factor in 2012, starring alongside the likes of Lucy Spraggan and Ella Henderson. She was mentored by Tulisa Contostavlos and made it to the live shows before being eliminated in week 4.

Talking about her past ‘romance’ with Marvin, Jade said: “I met Marvin from JLS when we were 12 because we both sang in local talent competitions,” as Metro reports.

She appeared on X Factor in 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Marvin and Jade both ‘fancied each other’

She added to LOOK magazine: “By the time we were 15 we fancied each other but were both so shy we wouldn’t talk to each other so our friends passed on messages. We had a long-distance relationship from the other side of the room.”

The TV star was then quizzed on whether she ever wondered what could have been when it came to future superstar Marvin. She replied: “Not really. I’ve always known that I didn’t really like boys!”

Rochelle and Marvin’s romance

In 2010, Rochelle and Marvin struck up a romance. The following year, Marvin popped the question to Rochelle on New Year’s Eve on the Caribbean Island of Antigua. Then in July 2012, the couple tied the knot at Blenheim Palace.

Fast forward to May 2013, and Rochelle gave birth to their first daughter – Alaia-Mai Humes. The pair welcomed their second daughter in March 2017 – Valentina Raine Humes. And in October 2020, the couple revealed the birth of their first son, Blake Hampton Humes.

Watch Marvin on The Hit List on Saturday (July 26) at 6:20pm on BBC One.

Read more: Rochelle Humes reveals ‘rows’ at home with husband Marvin in candid Loose Women chat

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.