Marvin Humes reveals five-year-old son’s wish that mum Rochelle may not ever grant

Marvin Humes has admitted that their five-year-old son Blake is a huge fan of mum Rochelle’s group The Saturdays. However, his wish for them to reunite one day might not ever happen…

Marvin, who is one-fourth of boy band JLS, married former S Club Juniors and Saturdays star Rochelle back in 2012. Since tying the knot, the pair have welcomed three children — daughters Alaia-Mai, 12, and Valentina, eight, and son Blake, five.

JLS have reunited since first calling it a day. However, The Saturdays have yet to reform after going on hiatus in 2014.

Rochelle and Marvin have been married since 2012 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Marvin Humes reveals son wants to see Rochelle back with The Saturdays

Last Saturday (February 7), Marvin was revealed to be Can of Worms on ITV’s The Masked Singer.

During an appearance on Hits Radio with Fleur East, Will Best and James Barr, the 40-year-old dad opened up about his kids watching him perform. However, the conversation quickly turned to his wife.

Later this year, JLS are scheduled to perform at London’s iconic Mighty Hoopla in May, a pop music festival with a large LGBTQ+ community following.

In the interview, James wasn’t shy and admitted the community are eager for Rochelle to rejoin her band for the festival one day.

“Obviously, a lot of gays want The Saturdays to do Mighty Hoopla,” he said, adding: “So, since you’re doing it this summer, do you think you can put a word in with your Mrs?”

Marvin insisted he would try to, stating, “There’s nothing more than my son would like to see than The Saturdays back on stage.”

“He’s a massive fan. He goes between a JLS fan and obviously now The Masked Singer. But then he also loves to jump online and see all of The Saturdays’ performances as well.”

An avid fan, Marvin declared that Blake knows “every single word” of his mum’s song lyrics.

Rochelle’s son wants The Saturdays back on stage (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It just feels like a period of my life that is done’

Sadly, his wish may never be granted. Rochelle, who has since morphed into a hugely-successful television presenter and businesswoman, has been vocal about not being interested in a reunion.

During a 2022 interview with Steven Bartlett on his podcast, The Diary Of A CEO, she was asked when a reunion may happen.

Bluntly, Rochelle admitted: “I just couldn’t imagine doing it” and said it was a “lovely chapter that ended for me”.

“It just feels like a period of my life that is done,” she added.

The Saturdays went on hiatus in 2014 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rochelle confessed that the idea of getting back on stage wouldn’t “work for my life”. She said that she turns down offers frequently that don’t work for her, insisting a reunion is one of them.

“I have a business, there’s no way I could be on tour!” Rochelle added. “It’s not me now.”

Read more: Rochelle Humes addresses Frankie Bridge ‘feud’ as she admits ‘everyone wanted that drama for us’

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!