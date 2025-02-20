Inside Marti Pellow’s romance with rarely-seen girlfriend – addiction ‘ultimatum’; asking her to marry him four times; three-word response to fatherhood

Marti Pellow is a singing superstar – but who is his rarely-seen model girlfriend?

The former frontman of Wet Wet Wet recently appeared on screens for The Masked Singer. Marti came third as Wolf.

But away from the stages and recording studios, Marti is in a relationship with model Eileen Catterson. Here, we’re taking a look inside their decades-long romance.

Singer Marti Pellow was recently unmasked as Wolf on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Marti Pellow and girlfriend Eileen live a low-key life

Marti has been in a long-term relationship with Scottish model Eileen Catterson for more than 30 years.

It’s been claimed that the pair met in 1990, during a date at a Rangers football match one Saturday afternoon…

We know that it is a special relationship.

As a private couple, it is not known if Marti and Eileen have ever tied the knot or have children.

In 2017, though, when quizzed about fatherhood, Marti – who has a host of nieces and nephews – told MailOnline that it was a case of “never say never”.

Marti has been with his partner Eileen for years (Credit: Shutterstock)

Marti Pellow ‘asked girlfriend to marry him four times’

However, in 1999, Eileen gave an insight into their romance and revealed that Marti had asked her to marry him four times.

“We will get married, but we won’t be pressured into it. We will have a future together and like any other couple we will consider having children,” she told the Daily Record.

She then added: “We are very private people and when we read that our relationship is a sham, we just laugh about it. We know that it is a special relationship, that we love each other and are very secure about it.”

Marti Pellow given ‘ultimatum’ by girlfriend

Eileen also previously revealed she issued Marti an ultimatum over his heroin addiction, saying she “had no choice” but to threaten to leave him if he didn’t get clean.

“It would have broken my heart to go but I couldn’t have tolerated being with him if he was on that stuff. I hate the mere thought of it,” she told Daily Record, as Free Library reports.

After he came clean about his addiction, Marti reportedly pleaded with her not to leave. He is said to have swore he was getting help at The Priory Clinic.

Eileen said: “I could have asked him so many questions but my head was reeling. I just wanted to know if he was going to do something about it and I was so relieved when he told me he was.”

Marti opened up about his ‘little wolf club’ (Credit: ITV)

Marti on his ‘little wolf cub’

Meanwhile, more recently, Marti made a rare confession about his family life.

Appearing on Lorraine this week, he told how his “little wolf cub” was “devastated” he didn’t win the ITV show The Masked Singer.

“My goddaughter, she was so into it. She was like: ‘Is that you?!’ And I’m like: ‘No no, it’s not me.’ I’d pull up to a set of traffic lights or go and do my shopping and people would be howling. ‘Hey Marti, is it you, so I can put it on at the bookies,'” he said.

Later, he revealed his goddaughter’s ‘devastation’ that Wolf didn’t take The Masked Singer crown.

“My wee goddaughter, she was devastated that I didn’t win. She’s my wee wolf cub,” he said.

Where do Marti and Eileen live?

Marti and Eileen are believed to live in Windsor.

Before that, it was reported that Marti forked out £800,000 on a home on Brighton seafront. As GB News reports, it boasted five floors and five bedrooms.

Although private, Marti has previously given fans a glimpse inside his Windsor home with Eileen. He often performs on Instagram Live from a spare bedroom in his house that includes a lush four-poster bed.

Is Goodnight Girl about Eileen?

As a member of Wet Wet Wet, Marti has played a part in several big hits over the years.

What’s more, the band’s smash-hit Goodnight Girl was reportedly written by Marti about Eileen, as BBC reports.

Marti saved girlfriend’s sister’s life

Back in 2007, it was revealed that Marti saved Eileen’s sister Claire’s life after she nearly suffocated from a deadly nut allergy.

Recalling the ordeal, Claire told Daily Record that she collapsed while eating a Chinese meal with the couple at her Eileen’s London flat following a trip to the West End.

“I went into anaphylactic shock. My throat was burning and closed up,” she said, as RTE reports.

Claire added: “Marti injected me and Eileen got me into the recovery position,” she said. “If he and Eileen hadn’t been there, God knows what would have happened.”

