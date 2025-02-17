The Masked Singer star Marti Pellow, who came third as Wolf, appeared on Lorraine today and made a rare confession about his family life.

Marti – the former frontman of Wet Wet Wet – has been with girlfriend Eileen Catterson for decades. However, the pair are never seen in public and he rarely speaks about her.

However, he’s now lifted the lid on his private life in a chat with Lorraine host Christine Lampard. In a rare admission, he told how his “little wolf cub” was “devastated” he didn’t win the ITV show.

Marti Pellow was unmasked as Wolf on The Masked Singer on Saturday night (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer star Marti Pellow on his wolf cub’s disappointment

Speaking to Christine, Marti shared an insight into his private life. Smiling, he revealed his goddaughter’s reaction to him taking part in the show.

Early on in the interview, he told her: “What I loved about it was, the whole point of the show is you could sit down with the family, get some take out food and sit with the generations. Those programmes are a bit thin on the ground.”

He then shared an insight into his family.

My wee goddaughter, she was devastated that I didn’t win. She’s my wee wolf cub.

“You know, my goddaughter, she was so into it. She was like: ‘Is that you?!’ And I’m like: ‘No no, it’s not me.’ I’d pull up to a set of traffic lights or go and do my shopping and people would be howling. ‘Hey Marti, is it you, so I can put it on at the bookies.'”

Later, he shared his goddaughter’s ‘devastation’ that Wolf didn’t take The Masked Singer crown.

“My wee goddaughter, she was devastated that I didn’t win. She’s my wee wolf cub,” he said, flashing his trademark smile.

The judges didn’t guess the Wet Wet Wet heart-throb was inside the costume (Credit: ITV)

‘If they don’t agree, that’s my get out of Dodge clause’

Elsewhere in the interview, Marti revealed that he almost backed out of appearing on the show, and shared just how hands-on he was with Wolf’s costume.

“It was so important to me. When I agreed to take part, those things were very important to me,” he shared.

He then told how he would’ve considered pulling out of the show if The Masked Singer designers didn’t let him have an input into the costume.

“I thought well if they don’t agree to it, that’s my get out of Dodge clause, but they were like no I’d love to do that and get involved. The designers and costume makers get so excited by your input,” he explained.

Marti hinted that Wolf may make an appearance on his tour later this year (Credit: ITV)

‘They were my pants’

On tour later this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Love Is All Around, Christine then asked Marti if the Wolf would be making an appearance.

Admitting that he’s unsure of how strict they are when it comes to loaning the costumes out, he did admit: “Well they’re my slacks, they were my pants,” before revealing some of the songs he performed on the show will likely make an appearance.

Read more: Complaints pour in over Davina McCall’s behaviour on The Masked Singer final

So did you think Wolf deserved to win The Masked Singer? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.