Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan’s X-rated confessions – kinky games; ‘using toys’; how he feels about her sex scenes

Mark Wright is a celebrity expert on The Wheel this weekend – perhaps he should have his wife Michelle Keegan as his specialist topic?

Katherine Ryan, Harry Pinero, Rev Richard Coles, Scott Mills, Judi Love and Philippa Perry will also be on hand to try to help The Wheel contestants win life-changing cash.

Just in case Mich does come up as a round of questions, here’s everything anybody watching a home might need to know when it comes to the couple’s X-rated confessions…

Loving Mark Wright gives Michelle Keegan a smacker on the cheek! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Using toys’

Mark Wright and telly actress Michelle got wed in 2015 after a couple of years of dating. Their first child, daughter Palma, was born earlier this year.

For many years before they became parents, the couple jetted across the world for work. Sometimes, due to filming commitments, they weren’t with each other for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

And back in 2018, during an episode of Celebrity Juice, host Keith Lemon cheekily offered tips in an unrequested manner about keeping romance alive.

As part of a skit on the show, Keith gave Mark an iPad holder with a male sex toy attached to the back of it.

According to reports, Keith “explained how the TV star would be able to insert his member into the device and pleasure himself while calling his wife”.

Keith explained: “When you FaceTime you can just feel a bit closer.”

Mark responded: “I need that, ASAP. I want it. I actually want it.”

How did Mark Wright come into contact with handcuffs? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Kinky sex games’

Meanwhile, back in 2020, Mark appeared on I’ll Get This on BBC Two – and other celebs tried to work out whether Mark had ever been in handcuffs.

Jonathan Ross said at the time: “You’re a tough one to get. Because everyone would think, lairy … probably been in trouble. But I’m pretty sure you’ve never been in trouble with the law.”

“Not that sort of trouble,” Jonathan replied to Rachel Parris as she asked: “But is he kinky?”

Jonathan went on: “I think you’re more the handcuffing type than the handcuffed type. But then, having said that, let’s think about it…”

Gabby Logan then chipped in with: “Does he ever want to feel emasculated?” To which Jonathan joked: “I don’t think he’s that deep.”

As it turns out, a ‘squirming’ Mark revealed he had encountered handcuffs previously. But he declined to elaborate any further.

Mark Wright offered advice to fans on how to improve their sex lives (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Sex drive boost’

In his book Get Fit, Get Healthy: The Ultimate Guide to Being in the Best Shape of Your Life, Mark opened up about his views on sex.

He admitted it could be “an embarrassing conversation to have” – but he still opened up about his philosophy towards getting hot in the bedroom.

Mark is said to have told The Sun: “I think having a healthy sex life is proven to help the mind and relieve stress. It all goes hand in hand. I can’t say you can’t have a good sex life if you don’t feel good in your body, but you’ll definitely have a better sex life if you do.

“If you’re feeling fit and you’ve got stamina, that helps your sex life. If you’re feeling toned and healthy, that will improve your sex life.”

‘How he really feels about her steamy TV scenes’

Michelle – who has starred in Coronation Street, Our Girl, and Brassic – has shared scenes depicting intimacy several times over the course of her acting career.

Back in 2016, she insisted Mark watching any such saucy performances on the box was only an issue for anyone else bringing it up. Indeed, she indicated her fella had witnessed that kind of onscreen action on more than one occasion.

She said at the time: “Everyone makes a big deal of [Mark seeing this content] but he’s seen me kiss loads of guys.”

Mark has seen me kiss loads of guys.

Michelle went on: “My Coronation Street character went with a lot of guys. It’s my job, I can’t just turn around and say: ‘I don’t want to do this.'”

However, she admitted that watching steamy scenes from Our Girl with her folks was more awkward.

Michelle added: “With parents watching it’s so cringe! We had a screening in Manchester. My parents came, but luckily I wasn’t sat anywhere near them. But my brother was. And it’s one of the first opening scenes! My brother said he didn’t look at them once and there was silence. So yeah it was quite embarrassing!”

The Wheel is on BBC One on Saturday August 2 at 6.30pm.

