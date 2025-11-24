Mark Labbett and ex-girlfriend Hayley Palmer share plans to spend the night together

Mark Labbett and his ex-girlfriend Hayley Palmer have shared their plans to spend the night together, 18 months after their acrimonious split.

The couple dated for a year and broke up just after their first anniversary in May 2024. Hayley has since been very vocal about the heartache she endured after splitting from Mark.

However, after the quiz master implied that he and his ex-girlfriend weren’t “serious” enough for him to divorce his wife, they now have plans to reunite, and fans are more than a little bit baffled…

Mark admitted he would divorce his wife Katie for someone ‘serious’ – but Hayley clearly wasn’t ‘The One’ (Credit: Splash News)

Mark Labbett on relationship with ex-girlfriend Hayley

Mark is still married to wife Katie – who is also his cousin – and shared in an interview with The Sun back in December that they would divorce on one condition – when either of them meets someone “serious”.

Talking about the prospect of divorcing Katie, who he separated from in 2020, The Chase star said: “It will happen if either Katie or I get with someone serious — then it might obviously be a different matter.”

A heartbroken Hayley previously revealed that Mark ended their relationship over a three-minute phone call. She claimed they broke up because he didn’t want to divorce Katie.

However, in another interview, the 6ft 7in Chaser cited a different reason for leaving Hayley. He said: “She’s a lovely lady and I was very lucky to date her for a year and as I said… it’s me. I got old.”

Mark and Hayley to reunite

However, fast forward 18 months from their split, and the pair have shared their plans to reunite. And it’s a move that’s baffled fans.

Hayley has shared that she will be interviewing her ex at London’s Hippodrome – despite blocking him when he dumped her.

A source told the Mail: “Hayley realised her hurt feelings are all in the past and wants to move on as friends. She drew up a list of people she would like to interview and he’s top of her list. She had blocked him when they first broke up, but she was the one who finally reached out to him in the end and they’ve been getting on well since.”

So well, it seems, that they’ll now spend the night together…

Hayley will sit down with Mark on January 26, during her An Audience With… show. During the chat, he will “open up about his extraordinary career, from dominating the world of competitive quizzing to becoming a household name on prime-time television”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Palmer Presenter (@hayleypalmer_presenter)

Followers react

After Hayley shared the post, the response was one of bewilderment from the majority of her followers.

“Didn’t you two date for a little while ? I wouldn’t want to interview my ex!” said one. Hayley responded: “He’s a great guy, it will be a fantastic evening!”

Another posted: “Interesting evening for you Hayley…!” “Wait, what, I’m confused!” said a third. Others commented with the shocked emoji!

Tickets are on sale now, if you want a front-row seat for their reunion…!

Read more: Mark Labbett stuns Loose Women stars with more weight loss in new appearance

So what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.